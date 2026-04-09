Kuwait: As part of its ongoing support for the banking awareness campaign “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya), launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Kuwait Banking Association in collaboration with local banks, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) urged the public to remain vigilant against suspicious links or messages from unknown sources that promote urgent claims or misleading content designed to entice individuals to click on them, potentially exposing their personal and financial data to the risk of cyber fraud or security breaches. This warning comes amid a global rise in fraud schemes, as fraudsters increasingly adopt more sophisticated methods to target users online and on social media platforms.

KIB stressed the importance of avoiding opening any links received from unofficial or unfamiliar sources, encouraging individuals to verify the authenticity of information before engaging with it and to rely exclusively on the official channels of government entities and authorized institutions for news and updates. The Bank also noted that official entities never request customers’ banking information through messages or external links.

Commenting on the matter, Basel Al-Suwaidan, General Manager of Information Security, Privacy, and Anti-Fraud, said: “Amid the rapid geopolitical developments taking place in the region—and the accompanying state of concern and anticipation among individuals and institutions—we have observed a notable increase in cyber fraud attempts that exploit these circumstances. This highlights the importance of enhancing awareness and taking the necessary preventive measures.”

He added that fraudulent entities are increasingly leveraging current events to lure victims through various tactics. Recent monitoring has revealed a rise in the creation of fake websites and misleading digital campaigns that rely on news of conflicts and wars to carry out financial fraud or steal users’ data.

Al-Suwaidan explained that one of the most prominent methods used is the launch of fake donation campaigns that exploit the humanitarian aspects of crises. These campaigns promote fabricated relief initiatives through social media and request money transfers via untraceable payment methods, such as cryptocurrency or anonymous accounts.

He also pointed to the spread of fake news websites claiming to offer exclusive analyses or reports on conflicts, urging users to download files labeled as “war reports” or “leaked documents.” These files often carry malicious software designed to compromise devices and steal information.

Additionally, Al-Suwaidan noted a rise in phishing campaigns impersonating official entities or government institutions to obtain login credentials or other sensitive information. This includes the promotion of fake investment opportunities linked to geopolitical events, particularly in the field of digital assets.

In a related context, he highlighted emerging fraud schemes involving travel and emergency evacuation services. These include fake websites claiming to offer urgent departure arrangements or emergency visas, exploiting public concerns related to airspace closures or disruptions in travel operations.

KIB reaffirmed the importance of remaining cautious and avoiding any interaction with suspicious links or unverified messages. The Bank also stressed the need to refrain from sharing personal or banking information through unofficial websites and to always verify the legitimacy of entities requesting donations or offering investment opportunities. KIB continues to closely monitor these fraud patterns in coordination with relevant authorities and urges all customers to immediately report any fraud attempts to safeguard their funds and rights.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.