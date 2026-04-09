DMCC Maritime Centre builds on a community of over 150 existing maritime-related companies at DMCC

Integration with DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub will connect global maritime trade with access to capital, financing, and wealth structuring within a single platform

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai – has announced the launch of its Maritime Centre, a new platform designed to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for shipping, maritime trade and finance.

The DMCC Maritime Centre builds on an established base of more than 150 maritime-related companies operating within the district across shipping, logistics, marine services and trade support.

The new Centre formalises this activity into a structured, transaction-oriented ecosystem aimed at increasing value capture across maritime trade. It reflects a broader shift in the global shipping industry, where companies are increasingly aligning themselves with jurisdictions that offer a combination of trade flows, access to capital and depth of supporting services.

Rather than functioning as a regulator or port operator, the Centre will serve as a commercial platform bringing together the full architecture surrounding shipping activity, including maritime finance, insurance, legal services, digital documentation, risk management and commercial intelligence. In doing so, the Centre is designed to ensure that more of the value generated by global shipping is structured, financed and retained within Dubai. This includes enabling stronger connectivity between shipowners, operators, financiers, insurers, legal advisors and technology providers within a single integrated environment.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Shipping today is not only about the movement of goods but about how that activity is financed, structured and managed. With the DMCC Maritime Centre, we are building the ecosystem around that reality. We are bringing together the companies, capital and services that sit around maritime trade and creating the conditions for more of that value to be captured here in Dubai.

Working in close alignment with DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, the Maritime Centre will connect maritime trade with access to capital, financing and risk management, while supporting the structuring and preservation of wealth linked to shipping and trade assets. This is a natural extension of our model, and it reflects the next phase of growth for both DMCC and the wider trade landscape.”

The Maritime Centre will operate in close alignment with DMCC’s wider ecosystems, particularly DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, creating a more integrated platform around maritime trade. Through FinX, maritime businesses will be able to access capital, financing solutions and risk management tools that are directly linked to real shipping activity, from vessel finance to freight-related receivables. At the same time, the Wealth Hub will support shipowners, principals and maritime entrepreneurs in structuring and managing wealth connected to trade and shipping assets. Together, this creates a more complete environment where physical trade, financial structuring and capital preservation sit within a single, connected ecosystem.

The formalisation of the Maritime Centre represents the evolution of DMCC’s earlier Dubai Maritime Club, launched in 2016 as a platform for dialogue and industry engagement. The new Centre moves beyond networking to create a fully-fledged economic cluster focused on execution, services and value creation.

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About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.