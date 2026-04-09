Cairo: Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, today announced the launch of the “Haleon Partners Club”, a nationwide program designed to build a long-term, strong, fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship between Haleon and the pharmacist community. A key aspect of the Partners Club is Haleon’s support for pharmacists and pharmacy students to enhance their role as trusted advisors in self-care within the framework of public health awareness and in accordance with local regulations, and for this Haleon is collaborating with the ACICT, the technical and commercial arm of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), to deliver various skill-building modules.

Self-care is becoming an essential pillar of modern healthcare systems, and pharmacists play a critical role in guiding patients in using safe, appropriate and effective solutions for their everyday health challenges, which contributes to alleviating pressure on healthcare systems. Through the Haleon Partner Club, pharmacists will gain access to continuous scientific education across key OTC (over-the counter) categories within the framework of public health awareness and in accordance with local regulations, including pain management, nutrition and respiratory health alongside professional development opportunities that strengthen communication, decision-making and business capabilities.

The initiative is also supported by a dedicated digital platform where pharmacists can register, access content and actively engage with Haleon. The program has been widely welcomed by leading pharma associations, including the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and the Egyptian Pharmaceutical Students' Federation (EPSF), both of which expressed their support for strengthening pharmacists’ role in improving community health.

“At Haleon, our purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity and self-care is at the heart of that purpose. In Egypt, the pharmacist is often the first and most trusted point of contact for millions of people managing everyday health concerns. When we invest in equipping pharmacists with the right knowledge, tools and support, we are not only strengthening the pharmacy profession, but also empowering entire communities to better manage their health. That is what the Haleon Partners Club is designed to deliver." said Asif Alavi, General Manager for Haleon North Africa.

“When Haleon approached us with the vision for the Partners Club, we saw an immediate alignment, not just in what the programme aims to deliver, but in how it views the pharmacist: as a healthcare leader and a professional whose continuous development creates value far beyond the pharmacy itself. The academy is participating in this initiative by offering specialized commercial and professional training programs aimed at developing pharmacists’ capabilities and enhancing their practical skills in line with the requirements of the healthcare market. This is a program we are proud to support academically, and one we believe will set a meaningful benchmark for how academic institutions and industry can work together to strengthen the healthcare profession in Egypt.” said Ahmad Sharaf, CEO of the ACICT, the technical and commercial arm of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT).

“Our goal is to elevate pharmacists across Egypt medically, commercially and professionally, giving them every tool, resource and piece of knowledge they need to deliver better outcomes every day for their patients, their businesses and their careers. Through our digital platform and our partnership with AASTMT, we are building pharmacists who can lead on self-care, close the health literacy gap and act as true partners in the healthcare system.” said Yasser Abdel Moneim, Head of Expert for Haleon North Africa.

The Haleon Partners Club aligns with Haleon’s global health inclusivity goal to support more than 300 million people to improve their everyday health by 2030, by enhancing health literacy and enabling responsible self-care practices worldwide.