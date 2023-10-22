ROSHN hosts educational booths to raise awareness of the early detection of breast cancer in support of Zahra Association’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, yesterday supported Zahra Association as a Main Strategic Partner to its National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign with a non-competitive awareness raising walk at ROSHN Front in Riyadh.

The partnership, which continues for a second consecutive year, was formalized during a signing ceremony at ROSHN’s SEDRA sales center on the 26th of September. The ceremony was attended by Zahra Breast Cancer Association and ROSHN Group senior representatives: HRH Princess Haifa Al-Faisal Al Saud, Chairwoman of Zahra Breast Cancer Association, and Ghada Alrumayan, Group Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of ROSHN, Nasreen Aldossary, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of ROSHN, and Hanadi AlOutha the CEO of Zahra Breast Cancer Association.

This collaboration reflects ROSHN values of safety, integrity, responsibility, sustainability, and trust. Driven by these values, ROSHN is extending its commitment to strengthening communities, health and well-being, and quality of life across the Kingdom

As part of this alliance, ROSHN sponsored and hosted the ‘Zahra Awareness Walk’ in Riyadh, a key campaign activation of the partnership. The event took place at ROSHN Front in Riyadh on 21 of October and celebrated the courage and bravery of breast cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers. The event continued to build on the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement, with Zahra CEO Hanadi AlOutha being joined by ROSHN GCMO, Ghada Alrumayan, and other members of ROSHN’s leadership team, alongside a large number of survivors, families, children, and supporters of the cause.

ROSHN further supported Zahra’s breast cancer awareness campaign with educational booths in Riyadh at ROSHN’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) HQ and SEDRA Sales Center from 18 - 19 October. These booths underscored the importance of early detection, especially for women with a family history of the disease and those in their 20s and 30s. Additionally, there were chances for men to learn about their crucial role in supporting women during examinations.

“We stand proud to take the responsibility and initiative to connect the community in a walk that celebrates the courage of cancer survivors and raises awareness— a walk that offers a comforting embrace to those impacted by this devastating disease, reassuring that the entire society is with them, a walk that encourages others to take action and prioritize their health. We believe in fostering a healthy society to support the future of our beloved country. This walk appears simple but holds profound meanings.

At ROSHN, we are dedicated to supporting Zahra Association and this vital cause with all available means, and our goal is to generate a positive influence that radiates from our community and extends across boundless horizons.” said Ghada Alrumayan, ROSHN’s Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Mohammed Ashour, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at ROSHN, said “I’m incredibly proud of the work our YUHYEEK initiative does to extend ROSHN’s quality of life mission across the Kingdom. By working with the Zahra Association, we are making a real difference to the lives of all those who are affected by this cruel disease. It will be a personal honour to join the march and walk alongside the everyday heroes fighting cancer themselves or supporting their loved ones in the battle.”

YUHYEEK, ROSHN’s CSR program, leverages the group’s reach, scope, and capacity as a giga-project to directly benefit those in need across the Kingdom, reflecting ROSHN’s commitment to broaden its impact and further bolster the objectives of Vision 2030. YUHYEEK implements and supports impactful projects across the Kingdom that promote Community Development, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Wellness, and Arts and Culture.

