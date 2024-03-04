The flagship renovation initiative is a reflection of the company’s commitment to raising quality of life in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, a PIF-owned giga project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, was honored by His Royal Highness Prince Saud Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, for its significant contribution to community development.

ROSHN received an honorary shield from His Royal Highness Prince Saud Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz, for its efforts in renovating 100 homes across the Kingdom, a pivotal initiative by ROSHN’s extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, YUHYEEK. The ceremony underscored ROSHN’s commitment to its values of empowerment, sustainability, and responsibility and celebrated the collaborative success between ROSHN Group and its implementing partner Tarmeem Charity.

ROSHN’s representative delivered a speech before HRH Prince Saud bin Bandar and the audience, reflecting on this impactful partnership and highlighting the initiative’s success across 14 cities around the kingdom, enabled by volunteers from ROSHN employees and the community.

In addition, representatives from ROSHN’s leadership team had the distinct honour of presenting a commemorative shield to His Royal Highness, symbolizing the Group’s appreciation for his presence at the event and his honouring of the collaborative efforts towards community development shown by the partners.

This recognition reinforces ROSHN’s dedication to creating substantial social value and putting people first in our endeavors. It is a reflection of the Group’s mandate to contribute to the nation’s housing sector, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to elevate quality of life for all. ROSHN’s partnership with Tarmeem Charity is a part of their broader community engagement programme ‘YUHYEEK’, which has witnessed community-focused partnerships with Ehsan Charity, Saudi Autism Society, Efaa Association for the care of people with disabilities, Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City, and Zahra Breast Cancer Association. ​

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

