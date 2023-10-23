ROSHN is strategic partner and panel sponsor for the seventh edition of Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh

The partnership reflects ROSHN’s commitment to supporting globally significant events in the Kingdom while playing a key role in shaping the future of urban development

Riyadh: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, is a strategic partner of the seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum. With the forum convened this year under the theme “The New Compass,” ROSHN’s partnership represents an opportunity to synergise its own new way of living for Saudi Arabia with global investment community efforts to discover and navigate new markets and frontiers of economic growth and prosperity.

As strategic partner, ROSHN will join the conference to offer insight into how real estate can contribute to the 2023 FII’s goal to “help chart new directions towards a more prosperous future for all,” reflecting ROSHN’s own Vision 2030 commitments and corporate values to boost quality of life, grow the economy, and promote sustainability in the real estate sector. FII’s efforts to explore the futures of work, living, health, education, sport, culture, and tourism, will be boosted by ROSHN’s experience in these areas.

ROSHN’s leadership will take part in a range of panel discussions highlighting the vital importance of real estate development to technology, innovation, business, finance, and international investment: David Grover, ROSHN’s Group Chief Executive Officer, will examine the stability and future of the commercial real estate market; Jayesh Maganlal, ROSHN’s Group Chief Information Officer, will offer insight into how AI is transforming the way we work; and Amer Kharbush, ROSHN’s Head of Projects Excution Function and Project Management, will join a ROSHN-powered panel on how new technology is bringing global connections to urban giga-projects.

“For ROSHN it is an honour and a responsibility to stand alongside our fellow Saudi giga-projects, including Red Sea Global, Diriyah, and NEOM, as well as regionally recognised developers like Emaar in supporting and participating in this year’s FII7.

As FII7 turns to examine the new frontiers of economic growth and prosperity, we look forward to contributing our own vision of a new way of living, long-term investments that boost quality of life, and a commitment to empowering local economic growth,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

In addition to leading expert panels, ROSHN will receive formal certification of the British Standards Institute (BSI) Kitemark, becoming the first company in the India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, among the first in the private sector globally, and one of the top 20 organizations around the world to achieve this prestigious international standard.

The handover ceremony will be conducted in the presence of Mr. Shahm Barhom, BSI Group Product Certification Director, who will formally present the BSI Smart City Kitemark Certification to ROSHN GCEO David Grover at the ROSHN booth at the FII7 Forum. The prestigious international standard recognizes ROSHN's efforts to cultivate a new way of living through integrated communities, incorporating new technologies and sustainable best practices.

ROSHN’s partnership with FII INSTITUTE is part of its wider commitment to supporting key events, initiatives, and programs within the Kingdom that foster collaboration and an exchange of ideas in support of national growth and transformation. This year’s theme “The New Compass” falls in line with ROSHN’s ambition to build sustainably, pursue corporate excellence, and partner with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development.

-Ends-

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development. This approach has led ROSHN to become the first PIF-backed giga project to join the UN Global Compact and has earnt ROSHN the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa