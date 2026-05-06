ROSHN Foundation will lead efforts related to the management and development of public services and amenities, while also organizing community and developmental initiatives through sustainable corporate social responsibility programs

This initiative is part of ROSHN Group's broader mission to enhance quality of life across the Kingdom in-line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals

​Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, has announced the launch of the ROSHN Foundation, a non-profit entity dedicated to operating and managing and developing sustainable services and public amenities, including mosques, parks, and schools, in addition to institutionalizing social and developmental endeavors within its communities and beyond through structured and sustainable models.

The newly established non-profit will collaborate with ROSHN Group’s partners from the public, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as community members, to activate and manage community and destination assets developed by ROSHN Group, maximizing their benefit through a sustainable operating model. The Foundation will also drive community development by creating and launching social programs and initiatives that contribute to elevating quality of life. In addition, the Foundation will lead efforts to advance sustainable development through a range of programs and initiatives that promote community growth, environmental sustainability, and volunteerism, strengthening community engagement and creating a tangible, lasting impact on quality of life through its future programs.​

ROSHN Foundation Board of Trustees is chaired by HRH Prince Saud bin Talal bin Bader Alsaud, joined by a board of members of ROSHN Group leadership and independent members, collectively adding diverse experience and background to support the foundation in achieving its desired goals. This diverse and high-caliber board will provide the strategic guidance, credibility, and leadership needed to build a comprehensive strategic plan for rapid, impactful growth.​

ROSHN Foundation will reflect ROSHN Group’s vision of sustainable investment in public amenities within and outside of its communities, continuing to create environments that foster engagement, social impact, and community enrichment, while elevating quality of life. The Group will also continue to leverage its national expertise to launch and implement impactful community projects and initiatives through its corporate social responsibility program, which focuses on community development, environmental sustainability, and community wellbeing. This reflects ROSHN Group’s leading role as the Kingdom’s leading multi-asset developer and reinforces its ongoing efforts to elevate quality of life, support economic diversification, and create job opportunities.