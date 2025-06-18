Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces AviLease has agreed to place an order for 20 Trent XWB-97 engines that will power 10 Airbus A350F aircraft. This will be the first Rolls-Royce powered freighter aircraft to operate in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.

Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer, Rolls-Royce, said:

“Aviation enables growth and connectivity across the world and this contribution is perfectly symbolised in air freight. We’re proud that AviLease has selected the Airbus A350F powered by our highest thrust engine, the Trent XWB-97.

The Trent XWB-97, like all of our modern Trent engines benefits from our £1bn investment in time on wing improvements, bringing increased fleet planning certainty to this important aviation sector. We greatly value our growing partnership with AviLease.”

Ted O’Bryne, Chief Executive Officer, AviLease, said:

“We’re delighted to announce this order for 10 Trent XWB-97 powered A350F - the next generation of freighters within the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia. I’d like to thank Rolls-Royce for their partnership and helping to deliver our aim to become a top 10 global aircraft lessor, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The Trent XWB-97 has proven its reliability and durability over seven years of service and more than three million engine flying hours. As versatile as it is reliable, the Trent XWB has already shown it is equally efficient at powering short-haul or long-haul flights, which makes it the ideal solution for passenger and freighter operators with a varied network.

Rolls-Royce is investing more than £1bn in a programme that will deliver further improvements to the Trent engine family. For the Trent XWB-97, it’s receiving a technology package that extends time on wing across all operations as well as doubling time on wing on the harshest of missions.

-Ends-

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 48 countries and customers in over a hundred more, including airlines and aircraft leasing companies, armed forces and navies, and marine and industrial customers. Through our multi-year transformation programme, we are building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce. We are building the financial capacity and agility to allow us to successfully develop and deliver the products that will support our customers through the energy transition. Annual underlying revenue was £17.8 billion in 2024, and underlying operating profit was £2.46 billion. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)

