Rokstone, the international specialty (re)insurance MGA, has today launched a new International Casualty binder from its Dubai office, further strengthening its global casualty platform and expanding its footprint in the Middle East.

The binder is now live, providing up to USD 25 million of capacity on a lead or follow primary basis, backed by A-rated Lloyd’s syndicates lead by Munich Re Syndicate Ltd. The binder covers Public and Products Liability, Sudden & Accidental Pollution, and Employers’ Liability (when written alongside PL/Products), across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Pacific.

This latest launch builds on Rokstone’s rapid global casualty expansion, following the recent rollout of multiple specialty casualty units across the US, UK & Ireland and internationally. It reflects the business’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and respond quickly to evolving market conditions with targeted, specialist solutions.

The MENA Casualty team is led by Adrian Briffa, who joined Rokstone’s Dubai office in late 2025. With over a decade of experience across both underwriting and broking, including roles at Chubb, Tysers and Guy Carpenter in the DIFC, he leads the regional Casualty build-out.

The binder introduces meaningful new capacity into the DIFC and wider region, underpinned by a disciplined underwriting approach focused on delivering sustainable, profitable results for capacity providers over the long term. While capacity remains plentiful, the business sees an opportunity to challenge complacency, launching with the intent of being a true alternative Lead market for brokers and cedants, combining high-quality capacity with a dynamic underwriting mindset.

The proposition is supported by Rokstone’s proprietary ATOMX technology ecosystem. ATOMX enhances data ingestion, converts unstructured loss information into actionable insights and supports granular modelling, rate adequacy and loss ratio forecasting from inception.

Adrian Briffa, Head of Third Party Lines at Rokstone, said: “This launch marks an important step in building out our Middle East and Africa Casualty offering. We are bringing meaningful, high-quality capacity into the market, backed by strong security and a disciplined underwriting approach. While there is currently plenty of capacity available in the market, we see a clear opportunity to offer brokers something different - greater choice, technical expertise and an exceptional standard of service in underwriting and handling claims. Combined with our market leading technology and in-house claims capabilities, we create a compelling proposition for clients across the region. We are delighted to partner with Munich Re Syndicate Limited as our Lead capacity provider in the MENA region and look forward to this being a longstanding relationship.”

For further information, please contact:

SJ Wrigley, Spotlight Consulting: sj@spotlightconsulting.co.uk

About Rokstone:

Rokstone is one of the world’s largest MGAs, with offices in the UK, Europe, USA, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It is a leading specialist MGA serving international (re)insurance brokers across specialty lines. Rokstone currently underwrites USD 1.1bn GWP across Property, Power Generation, Marine, Aviation, Cedant-led Facultative, Agriculture, Construction & Engineering, Casualty, A&H, Professional Indemnity and D&O.

www.rokstoneuw.com