Riyadh: Riyadh Air has released its captivating new sonic brand, “Sound of a New Era,” revealing one of the first key guest experience touchpoints, with seats, airport and inflight products set to be shared in the near future, as the airline approaches its first flight later in 2025. This sonic identity, composed and orchestrated at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, is the creation of a talented mix of Saudi and international artists, designed to tell stories across horizons.

Reflecting Riyadh Air’s mission, the sonic branding creates a journey deeply rooted in cultural identity while setting a benchmark for global premium travel. The sound is a central pillar of Riyadh Air's brand universe, creating a sensory journey that inspires awe and connection. The Riyadh Air sonic identity will be subtly integrated into various touchpoints throughout the passenger journey, from boarding music and cabin announcements to in-flight entertainment and soothing meal service melodies.

“At Riyadh Air, we believe that a journey is more than just reaching a destination; it's about the experience itself,” said Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air. “'Sound of a New Era' isn't just a sonic brand; it's the symphony of our brand promise. It's the sound of Saudi hospitality taking flight, heralding a new era of premium travel, infused with our rich cultural heritage and forward-thinking vision.”

The sonic branding process for Riyadh Air was a meticulous journey, blending artistry and innovation. The recording at Abbey Road Studios featured a live orchestra in collaboration with the Saudi National Orchestra and the Music Commission. Thirteen musicians from the Saudi National Orchestra played traditional Arabic instruments such as the oud, qanun, and ney, symbolizing the harmonious balance between tradition and modernity. The collaboration also included the Saudi Orchestra’s first female violinist, highlighting Riyadh Air’s values of innovation, authenticity, and human touch through live instrumentation.

A defining feature of Riyadh Air's sonic identity is the seamless blend of digital soundscapes with traditional instruments, brought to life through live recording. This fusion reflects Riyadh Air’s dual nature: a brand deeply rooted in Saudi culture yet forward-looking and technologically advanced. Digital textures symbolize innovation and progress, adding depth and complexity to the compositions. When paired with the organic warmth of live traditional instruments and orchestral arrangements, the result is a rich, layered sound that bridges the past and future.

By leveraging sound as a storytelling tool, Riyadh Air continues to build a brand that is as memorable as it is aspirational, weaving moments of connectivity and discovery into the passenger experience. The story continues on Riyadh Air’s social channels with behind-the-scenes stories – learn more @riyadhair.

Discover Riyadh Air's new sonic identity, "Sound of a New Era," here: url.uk.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/HVv_CE0XvhAR4ZARINfZT7Q9Ol?domain=drive.google.com

