Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national full service carrier, and Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced a partnership during the Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, to further accelerate the growth of an internationally competitive tourism sector in the Kingdom. The newly signed agreement makes Almosafer the first travel partner of Riyadh Air in the Kingdom.

The digital airline and the global travel agency will work together to test and innovate tech solutions to further support and boost business efficiency, as Riyadh Air prepares for take-off in 2025. Almosafer will also integrate Riyadh Air’s flight offerings across its B2B and B2C platforms to offer its domestic and international customers comprehensive connectivity options across geographies and a choice of tailored packages to make travel within and beyond the Kingdom more accessible and seamless. Almosafer customers will further enjoy a hassle-free travel experience and enhanced connectivity through exclusive deals and packages on Riyadh Air's extensive network.

As a catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, Riyadh Air targets to connect travellers to over 100 destinations by 2030, marking a new era of growth in the Kingdom’s aviation history. The launch of the new carrier will fuel the tourism goals of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to attract more than 100 million visitors to the Kingdom and raise the sector’s contributions to the GDP by more than 10% at the end of the decade.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said, “As a digital-first company, Almosafer develops and incorporates industry-leading digital solutions to redefine superior travel experiences for customers everywhere. We are excited to partner with Riyadh Air to further scale up innovations and best-in-class services for domestic and international travellers and guests. Riyadh Air is a digitally native airline and by harnessing Almosafer’s strengths as the leading travel platform in KSA, we aim to accelerate our shared vision of elevating Riyadh and Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map, and spotlighting the cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and modern attractions these destinations offer.”

Vincent Coste, COO, Riyadh Air: “Riyadh Air is aiming to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to over 100 destinations by 2030, and by partnering with Almosafer, we will be able to provide travellers with a rewarding booking experience including tailored travel and accommodation choices. As we focus on shaping the future of flying and showcase the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural attractions to tourists from around the world, our collaboration with the leading travel partner in the Middle East will maximise customer satisfaction through a choice offering of convenient and seamless digital-first travel solutions.”

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfillment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities platform for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a new national airline established in March 2023. With headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh Air is the cutting edge of digital aviation. It will adopt the best international sustainability and safety practices to deliver an exceptional travel experience by bringing together the brightest minds from across the aviation industry, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world to make this vision a reality.