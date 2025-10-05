In a further commitment to elevated customer comfort, Premium Economy guests will receive Kayanee loungewear tops

Set to take off in 2025, Riyadh Air sets a new benchmark for premium travel through exceptional guest experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Riyadh Air, the new national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced a new partnership with Kayanee, a leading Saudi wellbeing brand, to bring a fresh sense of comfort and care to the skies. The collaboration will upscale in-flight comfort by offering Riyadh Air’s Business Elite, Business, and Premium Economy long-haul guests a specially designed collection of amenity kits and loungewear, aimed at refreshing and rejuvenating travelers from take-off to landing.

The amenity kits will feature a range of curated selection of Kayanee skincare essentials, including nourishing hand and body lotions, hydrating face creams, and soothing lip balms. Business Elite and Business Class guests will also enjoy an exclusive pulse point oil and refreshing facial mist. The collection includes bespoke Kayanee-designed loungewear, crafted for exceptional comfort to ensure a truly restful journey. The amenity kits will be presented in reusable pouches with Business Elite guests also receiving exclusive tote bags, reflecting the brand’s focus on sustainable, high-quality design.

In a move set to transform the expectations for mid-cabin travel, Riyadh Air will uniquely extend its luxurious offering to Premium Economy Class, providing Kayanee-designed loungewear tops to every guest. Thoughtfully created to combine softness, style, and ease of wear, the collection elevates rest and relaxation in flight. This pioneering initiative transforms the Premium Economy experience, allowing guests to sleep soundly and arrive at their destination feeling genuinely refreshed. This level of comfort and care is a first for amenities in a Premium Economy cabin, showcasing Riyadh Air’s commitment to unparalleled passenger well-being.

Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Riyadh Air said: “It is with great pride that we partner with one of Saudi’s luxury brands, continuing to challenge the expectations of people flying to and from the Kingdom on what is possible, as every detail has been designed with the traveler in mind, reflecting the best of Saudi creativity and our commitment to exceptional guest experience.”

Launched in 2023, Kayanee is a proudly Saudi brand dedicated to inspiring purposeful living and balanced wellness. This partnership with Riyadh Air introduces Kayanee’s unique philosophy to a global audience, showcasing Saudi innovation and entrepreneurship, and embedding its values of well-being and empowerment into every step of the travel experience.

Shen Sivananthan, Chief Commercial Officer at Kayanee, added: “Our philosophy is to nurture the soul through balance and empowerment. Every product we’ve curated and every piece we’ve designed reflects this ethos, offering travelers an experience that is both luxurious and restorative. We are delighted to partner with Riyadh Air in bringing our vision of wellness to the world.”

Set to fly in 2025, Riyadh Air reveals this partnership as a part of its journey to showcase the Kingdom’s commitment to diversifying its economy, championing local enterprises on the global stage, and building a vibrant, forward-thinking society as a direct reflection of Vision 2030.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information, please visit: www.riyadhair.com

Media inquiries: media@riyadhair.com

About Kayanee

As a first-of-its-kind collective wellbeing experience, Kayanee is a proudly Saudi brand dedicated to enabling and empowering women across every dimension of well-being — physical, mental, emotional, and financial. Kayanee’s philosophy is rooted in helping women become the best versions of themselves, offering the tools, community, and inspiration to live with balance and purpose.

Through fashion, Kayanee brings this vision to life with apparel and athleisure collections that combine style, comfort, and function — designed to support women in movement, self-expression, and everyday confidence. More than clothing, Kayanee creates a vibrant destination where women can come together in a welcoming and dynamic environment, celebrating their individuality while embracing a shared journey of growth and empowerment.

Website: www.Kayanee.com

Media inquiries: media@kayanee.com