Dubai, UAE: In celebration of the upcoming annual Earth Hour, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is preparing to host a series of activities to play its part in this worthy global initiative. Taking place on the last Saturday of March every year, this time falling on March 23rd, Earth Hour is a chance for people across the world to join together and raise awareness of the issues facing our planet. This year, the resort will transform into a hub of eco-friendly and wellbeing experiences, with plenty for the whole family to get involved in and help to make a positive impact on the planet.

Dedicated to being a leading example of environmental stewardship, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites actively engages in eco-conscious practices and responsible tourism, aiming to provide memorable experiences while prioritising its impact. During the upcoming Earth Hour event, which encourages everyone to give an hour for Earth by switching off non-essential electric lights, the resort will take this a step further by inviting guests to actively contribute to a sustainable future with a myriad of exciting activities.

On March 23rd, guests can start the day with a refreshing bike ride at 9:30 am along The Boardwalk on the Palm Jumeirah. Later in the evening, guests can head to the beachfront Jungle Gym at 5:00 pm, where they can enjoy an intense workout in nature utilising all the non-electrical equipment available. Directly following this at 6:30 pm, the resort’s experienced coaches will host a candlelit yoga session after sunset at the Rixos Moments area, where various sound healing techniques will create an atmosphere of tranquillity and rejuvenation.

The resort will also encourage guests to participate in a "Digital Detox Hour", where everyone disconnects from their phones and other electronics to savour mindful moments and reduce energy usage. As the clock strikes 8:30 pm, all non-essential lights will be switched off, creating a captivating ambience that underscores the importance of conserving energy and protecting the environment.

Throughout the day, the little ones are invited to partake in various eco-friendly activities as well at the Rixy Kids Club. At 11:00 am, younger guests can unleash their creativity during a fun workshop where they can learn how to create toys from recycled cartons. Kids can further express their artistic side by partaking in another session at 3:00 pm, this time using only recycled plastic materials to craft some incredible pieces. Finally, the club will host a Recycled Paper Workshop at 4:00 pm, which is aimed at teaching them about sustainability in an engaging, fun, and interactive manner.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites invites guests to join its inspiring Earth Hour activities on March 23rd, as it aims to foster a deeper connection with nature and promote sustainable practices. This is the perfect opportunity to make a positive impact while having fun with the whole family and connecting with like-minded individuals. For reservation and more information, please call +971 4 457 5555 or email reservation.dubai@rixos.com.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specializing in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalizing wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Qatar, serves as a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

ABOUT ALL INCLUSIVE COLLECTION

​​ALL Inclusive Collection brings together the best resorts from leading global brands, reimagining the all-inclusive experience to offer luxury havens of escapism and entertainment. Launched in 2023, ALL Inclusive Collection is a digital platform allowing guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts worldwide. allinclusive-collection.com brings together over 30 resorts from globally renowned brands, including Rixos, SO/ and Swissôtel, with plans to expand to over 50 resorts in the next three years, from leading brands including Hyde, Mondrian, SLS, and Fairmont. ​

ALL Inclusive Collection builds on the success of Rixos, a leader in the all-inclusive market, challenging the historical perception of all-inclusive by creating a premium experience with exceptional and varied culinary destinations and high-quality entertainment. The “all-inclusive, all-exclusive” concept by Rixos forms the foundations of the ALL Inclusive Collection’s experience pillars, which help to ensure that each resort delivers an exceptional quality experience every time. All aspects of a guest’s stay, from food and drink to activities and entertainment, are included in the booking price - a key differentiator from others in the market. ALL Inclusive Collection is from Ennismore, a global leader in lifestyle hospitality; Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. allinclusive-collection.com.