Riffa Views International School (RVIS) was awarded the “Gold Seal of Recognition” following the “Outstanding” judgement by the Education & Training Quality Authority (BQA). The rating represents the highest standards of performance across academic achievement, teaching and assessment, leadership, management, and governance.

The award ceremony was attended by BQA Deputy Chief Executive Dr. Esmat Jaffar, and the Ministry of Education’s Director of the Private Schools Licensing and Follow-up Directorate, Ms. Lulwa Ghassan Al Muhanna, alongside officials from both entities. Members of the RVIS Board of Trustees and the school’s executive and academic leadership team were also present.

RVIS Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, said: “We are immensely proud of the “Outstanding” rating achieved by RVIS as we accept the Golden Quality Seal. This accomplishment reflects the clarity of our strategic vision and our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality education aligned with international best practices. It also highlights the progress we have made through strategic restructuring and the adoption of innovative educational technologies, which have strengthened academic leadership, enhanced coordination, reinforced stakeholder confidence, and ensured the long-term sustainability of our programs.”

RVIS Head of School, Mr. Michael Donaldson, emphasized that the achievement is the result of collective effort, stating: “This distinction reflects the dedication of our entire school community. It speaks to our shared focus on student-centered learning, the purposeful use of digital tools, and the development of strong critical thinking skills, alongside providing the academic and personal support that enables every student to grow with confidence.”

He added: “We remain committed to delivering a well-rounded extracurricular program aligned with the International Baccalaureate framework, helping to shape students’ character and broaden their global perspectives. We will continue strengthening our teaching practices, supporting student progress and independence, and building on a culture of continuous improvement to ensure the highest quality of learning.”

This milestone underscores the school’s sustained advancement in educational quality and its ability to provide a learning experience grounded in academic excellence and personal growth. By integrating modern teaching practices with a personalized approach in small class settings, RVIS continues to foster an environment where students are encouraged to develop their individual potential while remaining connected to their cultural identity and national values.

About RVIS:

Riffa Views International School was established with a vision to shape the future of education while preserving the cultural identity of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The school believes that personalized learning in small class settings enables students to strengthen their sense of identity and achieve higher levels of academic success.

