Qatar Tourism and Hamad Medical Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to raise awareness about off-road safety among Qatar’s adventurist residents, families, and high-risk groups.

The MoU seeks to enhance collaboration and coordination between the two entities, with a primary focus on promoting off-road and recreational safety. Key areas of collaboration include maintaining open and transparent communication, implementing awareness programs through school-based activities with Road Safety Officers, and organising community-based events and campaigns, particularly during the camping season. These initiatives will specifically target all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and four-wheel drive safety and address common injuries associated with these activities.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “This agreement is a key component of a broader collaborative initiative with public sector stakeholders aimed at enhancing the desert experience while ensuring the utmost safety and security for residents and visitors. Given that desert excursions are a significant part of our Qatari culture and a popular tourism activity, we are delighted to work closely with HMC to improve safety measures and ensure residents explore Qatar’s landscapes safely.”

Dr. Hassan Al Thani, Head of Trauma and Vascular Services at Hamad Medical Corporation, said: “Analysis of data from the Qatar National Trauma Registry concerning patients who sustained injuries from all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accidents showed that serious accidents did not occur in facilities managed by Qatar Tourism. Based on these findings, HMC’s Hamad Trauma Center recommends using these facilities for ATV-related activities, as they are designed and managed by a specialized team that prioritizes user safety and comfort, and adheres to internationally recognized standards.”

To enhance collaboration, both parties will share best practices for off-road activities, offer courses and workshops, and exchange the latest monitoring techniques, databases, and preventative measures. This will ensure the dissemination of the most accurate and up-to-date information.

HMC will also provide Qatar Tourism with the latest data on severe traffic crashes that occurred on off-road terrain and injuries resulting from driving during recreational activities. Qatar Tourism will use this data to assess their consequences, study high-risk locations, and conduct evaluations of certain well-known off-road areas, contributing to enhanced safety measures and risk reduction.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.