Sharjah, UAE — Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired AUS’ Board of Trustees meeting held recently on campus, where the board reviewed strategic priorities and approved a series of resolutions that advance academic growth, strengthen governance and reinforce long-term institutional resilience.

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour said: “The Board’s decisions reflect its focus on long-term capability and institutional resilience. By expanding our graduate portfolio in strategically important fields and strengthening governance through risk-informed frameworks and operational partnerships, we are positioning AUS to anticipate change rather than react to it. Our responsibility as a Board is to remain aligned on strategy while enabling the executive team to deliver measurable outcomes that advance academic quality, research strength and student success.”

As part of AUS’ academic advancement agenda, the board approved the launch of three new graduate programs: the Master of Science in Data Analytics Engineering, the Master of Science in Environmental Sustainability and Management and the Master of Fine Arts in Trans-Disciplinary Design. The new programs expand AUS’ graduate portfolio in high-demand disciplines and reflect the university’s commitment to equipping graduates with advanced expertise and applied skills across analytics, sustainability and design.

“AUS is building capability that matters for the UAE, the region and the world. The board’s decisions in this meeting accelerate that effort by strengthening the graduate pipeline in fields shaping the next decade, ranging from environmental stewardship to applied data analytics to multidisciplinary design in creative industries,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “Together, these measures ensure AUS can invest with confidence, deliver with consistency and sustain impact for students, employers and society.”

In support of responsible stewardship and long-term financial sustainability, the board also approved the tuition and fees for Academic Year 2026–2027 and endorsed the university’s audited financial statements for Fiscal Year 2024–2025. These approvals reinforce AUS’ commitment to transparency, accountability and prudent resource planning.

To strengthen institutional readiness, the board approved AUS’ Risk Management Framework, further embedding risk-informed decision-making across the university’s governance and operations. The board also approved the establishment of a Facilities Management Joint Venture with Farnek Services LLC, supporting operational efficiency and enhanced campus services.

AUS’ Board of Trustees plays a central role in guiding the university’s strategic direction and ensuring governance practices that uphold academic quality, institutional integrity and sustained impact.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.