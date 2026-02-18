Rabigh, Saudi Arabia – ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP announces a major milestone for Rabigh 1 Expansion Power Plant following the signing of the Energy Conversion Agreement (ECA) between Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), acting in its capacity as the Principal Buyer.

Rabigh 1 Expansion is a ~1,200 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant, located about 135 km north of Jeddah in the city of Rabigh with carbon capture readiness, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s energy transition strategy and emissions reduction roadmap.

ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP, in consortium with Siemens Energy, is executing the project under a turnkey EPC framework for SEC, reinforcing the company’s leading role in delivering high-efficiency power infrastructure across the region.

The ECA, valued at approximately SAR 5.33 billion (USD 1.4 billion), provides a 25-year framework for energy purchase starting from commercial operation, ensuring stable and reliable electricity supply to the Western Province. The project is expected to serve the equivalent of approximately 500,000 residential units annually, supporting the Kingdom’s growing industrial, urban, and economic development.

The Consortium of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP and Siemens Energy shall deliver, on a full turnkey basis, a world class combined cycle power plant incorporating a multi shaft configuration built around three high efficiency SGT6-5000F gas turbines from Siemens Energy, each paired with an SGen6-1000A air cooled generator, and supported by three heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) and one Siemens Energy steam turbine generator, engineered to deliver best in class efficiency, reliability, and operational flexibility.

The scope includes complete engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and performance validation of the entire plant, including all balance of plant, electrical, instrumentation and control, civil and marine works. Leveraging deep combined cycle expertise, optimized plant integration, and digital enabled control and monitoring solutions, the consortium will deliver a high availability, fast responding, and future ready power plant that meets guaranteed output, efficiency, and emissions targets while maximizing operational flexibility, reliability, and long-term value for Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

Hesham Hegazy, Chief Executive Officer, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC PSP said: “The signing of the Energy Conversion Agreement for Rabigh 1 represents a significant milestone that reinforces the strategic importance of this project for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As EPC contractor, ELSEWEDY ELECTRICPSP is proud to contribute to strengthening national energy security through advanced, high-efficiency generation technology that is also future-ready for carbon capture integration. Our partnership with Siemens Energy and collaboration with SEC and SPPC reflect a shared commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable power infrastructure.”