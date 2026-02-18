Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, has successfully concluded its role as the Official Transport Provider for the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026, part of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. Held from 8 to 14 February 2026 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, the prestigious tournament brought together the world’s top female tennis players for a week of outstanding competition, culminating in a remarkable victory by Karolína Muchová.

The tournament reaffirmed Qatar’s position as a premier destination for world-class sporting events, while further strengthening the alignment between Mercedes-Benz’s long-term Global Premier Partnership with the WTA. The collaboration reflects the brand’s continued support for the growing popularity of women’s tennis in the country and its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance on a global stage.

As the Official Transport Provider, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles deployed a premium fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to meet the transportation requirements of players, officials, and VIP guests throughout the tournament. The fleet, selected to reflect the brand’s standards of luxury, comfort, safety, and sustainability, included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class sedans, GLB and GLE Coupé SUVs, as well as the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan and EQE SUV, ensuring seamless mobility across all tournament engagements.

In addition to the transport fleet, Mercedes-Benz maintained a strong on-ground presence with a distinguished vehicle display across key tournament zones. The fully electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 was showcased at the Center Court, commanding attention with its iconic design and advanced electric performance. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was prominently displayed at the Spectator Entrance, welcoming guests with a statement of refined elegance, while the high-performance Mercedes-AMG GT 63 took center stage in the VIP Area, embodying the spirit of power and precision synonymous with the brand.

A dedicated Mercedes-Benz accessories booth further enhanced visitor engagement during the tournament. The booth witnessed significant footfall and strong interest from attendees, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the brand’s lifestyle offerings and premium accessories portfolio.

Commenting on the successful collaboration, Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani General Manager of Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, stated: “We are proud to have successfully partnered with the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026 as the Official Transport Provider. The tournament once again demonstrated Qatar’s capability to host world-class sporting events, and we are pleased to have supported its seamless execution through our premium Mercedes-Benz fleet and on-ground brand presence. This partnership reflects our shared values of excellence, innovation, and performance, and reinforces our commitment to supporting major sporting events in Qatar.”

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open continues to serve as a key platform for showcasing elite women’s tennis in the region. Strategic partnerships with globally respected brands such as Mercedes-Benz further enhance the tournament’s international standing and enrich the experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles’ brand is deeply associated with a history of premium-quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.