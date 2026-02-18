Officials from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and VFS Global formally inaugurated the new Contract Verification Centre (CVC) in Dubai this week, marking an important milestone in enhancing support services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) across the UAE. Established through a partnership between VFS Global and DBP Data Centre Inc. (DCI), the service aims to streamline the employment contract verification process, offering OFWs a more accessible, efficient, and technology‑enabled experience

The inauguration was led by Mr. Michielson Luakian, President and CEO; Mr. Jose Carmelo Porciuncula, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Jose Enrique Singson, Business Development Department Head; Ms. Jeane Mendoza, Assistant Labor Attache and OIC; and Ms. Suzanne Rodriguez, Assistant Labor Attache from MWO‑Dubai. They were joined by Mr. Siddharth Mehra, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East and Africa, and Ms. Monaz Billimoria, Region Head – UAE, from VFS Global. The Dubai CVC is housed within the world’s largest Visa Application Centre located in Wafi City.

The Contract Verification Centres in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi enable OFWs to conveniently book appointments and make payments online before completing in-person document submission at the centre. Once the Migrant Workers Office finalises the verification, applicants are notified on their registered email addresses to access their OEC and verified contract.

Designed to improve user experience and accessibility, the centres feature extended operating hours, real-time application tracking, secure online payment options, and a convenience-fee waiver during the first 30 days of operations.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to supporting OFWs through secure, transparent, and reliable service delivery, ensuring that employment contracts meet Philippine government standards and safeguarding worker welfare across the UAE.

About VFS Global

As the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation, including Generative AI, to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritises ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 69 client governments. Operating over 4,000 Application Centres in 166 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 528 million transactions* since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global is majority owned by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, along with minority shareholders including Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation, Singapore based Temasek and UAE based Dubai Holdings.

*Comprised of 332 million transactions by VFS Global and 196 million transactions by CiX Citizen Experience

Media Contact

Maansi Sharma

Corporate Communications

maansis@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com