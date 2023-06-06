The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) celebrated a new batch of international chartered surveyors by the institution from the last two sessions of election.

The step is part of the Institution's efforts to cope with the increased real estate investment opportunities and support the investors in Egypt.

Special guest, Nicholas Talbot, CEO of the International Valuation Standards Council, and Mr Phil Whittam, Director of Business Development at the RICS have attended the event and the celebration.

By this latest election, the total number of chartered surveyors in Egypt ups to 67 surveyors.

Eng Ahmed Ashraf Anwar, Chair of the RICS Egypt Board, added "RICS membership can benefit the construction and real estate development industry in Egypt in several ways. RICS promotes and implements the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. By operating in accordance with these standards, the professional and regulated members of the organization provide confidence in the industry. The organization ensures that the profession upholds these standards through a range of independently led systems.

"This is in addition to providing additional information, resources, and training to support professionals in the use of standards, maintaining the application of the highest professional standards," he noted.

For his part, Mr Ahmed Fathi, a member of the Royal Institution, said that obtaining membership contributes to gaining investor confidence and raising the transparency and quality index, in a way that helps attract more foreign investments. It also allows the industry to be able to raise the level of confidence in the Egyptian real estate product and export it abroad.