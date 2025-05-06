Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Rezolve Ai, a global leader in retail-focused artificial intelligence solutions, has launched in the UAE with a platform designed to empower retailers with end-to-end retail transformation from real-time customer behaviour analytics such as tracking in-store foot traffic and purchase patterns and tailored engagement to demand forecasting and seamless omnichannel integration.

Rezolve Ai’s UAE debut is a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across the Middle East, as it strives to play a defining role in shaping the future of retail in the Gulf.

Designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s digitally native consumers, the platform empowers retailers to operate with greater agility, precision, and customer centricity and is a strategic move by Rezolve Ai, with AI spending across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) reaching USD 4.5 billion in 2024 and projected to soar to USD 14.6 billion by 2028, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), an impressive 34% compound annual growth rate In the UAE specifically, sectors such as retail are rapidly adopting AI to transform customer experiences and streamline operations, reflecting a deep commitment to the UAE’s digital strategy.

Rezolve Ai enters the UAE

“The UAE is the intersection of technology and ambition,” said Daniel Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Retailers here are not just adopting digital tools — they’re redefining what modern commerce looks like. This is the perfect time for us to bring Rezolve Ai’s capabilities to a country that shares our vision for intelligent, customer-first retail and we are looking forward to facilitating retailers with the solution for faster more efficient operations”

At the heart of Rezolve Ai’s platform is its proprietary brainpowa LLM, purpose built to eliminate common AI challenges such as hallucinations, while driving accuracy in prediction and personalisation.

Rezolve Ai’s launch in the UAE includes strategic partnerships with technology giants such as Google and Microsoft, as well as other leading retail groups, technology alliances, and a localised support infrastructure to ensure swift deployment and measurable value. With its scalable architecture and adaptable APIs, the platform is built to serve both enterprise-level retailers and agile, digital-first brands looking to deepen their competitive edge.

The company’s entry into the UAE forms part of a broader regional strategy to catalyse retail transformation across the GCC. As consumers across the Middle East demand more intuitive, responsive, and personalised experiences, Rezolve Ai aims to support retailers in delivering world-class solutions that bridge the gap between physical and digital commerce.

With the UAE continuing to lead the region in digital adoption, smart city innovation, and AI investment, Rezolve Ai is uniquely positioned to help retailers unlock the full potential of intelligent retail, turning data into meaningful, revenue-driving customer touchpoints.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.