Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East’s commitment to customer intimacy goes beyond chocolates! As part of their new campaign to build stronger relationships, Reynaers staff recently visited the Atlas Aluminium headquarters for a delightful surprise and friendly conversations.

Following the initial presentation of Reynaers-branded chocolates, Reynaers staff took the opportunity to chat with Atlas Aluminium employees. This personal interaction allowed for a chance to connect on a more human level, fostering a sense of camaraderie and collaboration.

"We wanted to show Atlas Aluminium that we value them as more than just a client," explained Isa Al Wadi, Area Manager (QBK-SE) at Reynaers Middle East. "By visiting their headquarters and engaging in conversation, we hoped to build a stronger foundation for our future partnership."

The Atlas Aluminium staff warmly welcomed the Reynaers team, appreciating the chance to connect with the people behind the brand. The casual conversations provided valuable insights into each other's operations and fostered a spirit of teamwork.

It's worth noting that RME is the regional office of Reynaers Aluminium, which focuses on developing and promoting innovative and environmentally-friendly aluminium solutions. Headquartered in Bahrain, RME serves the GCC region as well as Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Reynaers Middle East

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.

About Media Scene for PR and Translation:

Media Scene for PR and Translation WLL specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.

For more information please contact: Hussain Nasser 37701002 - +973 17732797 – hnasser@mediascenebh.com