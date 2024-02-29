Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East (RME), a leading provider of architectural aluminium solutions, recently conducted a first-aid training course for its employees as part of its ongoing “We Are Safe” campaign. The initiative reflects the company’s dedication to ensuring a safe and secure work environment for all staff members.

The training, facilitated by the American Heart Association, focused on CPR techniques for adults, children, and infants, as well as how to respond to various emergencies such as choking, burns, and electrical hazards. Through interactive exercises, employees were able to enhance their skills and gain the confidence needed to act swiftly in critical situations.

RME’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees is evident in its proactive approach to providing comprehensive first-aid training. By empowering its staff to respond effectively in emergencies, the company aims to create a culture of safety within the organisation.

Moreover, the “We Are Safe” campaign, which emphasises the importance of workplace safety, aligns with RME's principal mission to prioritise the protection and security of its employees. Through initiatives like the recent first-aid training course, RME continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering a safe and secure work environment.

RME, based in Bahrain, is the regional office of Reynaers Aluminium, a top European provider of aluminium solutions with a presence in over 70 countries globally. Reynaers Aluminium focuses on developing and promoting innovative and environmentally-friendly aluminium solutions. Headquartered in Bahrain, Reynaers Middle East serves the GCC region as well as Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

