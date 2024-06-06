Dubai, UAE – A new rewards data report from PYMNTS Intelligence and BANYAN has revealed growing consumer adoption and preferences of Card Linked Offers. The report comes as mimojo, the UAE’s first cashback rewards app leveraging Card Linked Technology, announces more merchant partnerships and onboarding Mastercard as one of its partner card schemes.

Chris Shaw, CEO, said of the report findings, ‘This report presents valuable insight into how our propriety technology is positioned for success, particularly against the backdrop of the latent need for a fresh approach to reward and loyalty in the UAE. In other mature markets, the impact of Card Linked Technology has been explored and proven. Powerful statistics such as CLO customers delivering a 90% repeat usage rate figures merchant operators in the UAE can’t afford to ignore. Here in the UAE, we are one of the first players to explore the opportunity for CLO within the rewards and loyalty market, we know that CLO is a game-changer for business growth.”

The report from PYMNTS presents data insights that demonstrate the powerful impact CLO programme can bring to influencing consumer habits:

Once consumers have been introduced to card-linked offers, they get hooked, and more than 9 in 10 card-linked offer users plan on using them in the next 12 months.

57% of cardholders said they were likely to switch to a merchant that participates in card-linked offers tied to specific products

59% of Gen Z and 52% of bridge millennial consumers currently using card-linked offers expect to increase their use in the next year.

Shaw said, “The report also presents poignant data we have to be mindful of when considering how we take mimojo to market. 25% of non-users note that they do not understand or are not comfortable with how card-linked offers work – this is vitally important for us to consider within our communication strategy on how we build trust and deliver assurance to consumers trialing this new technology for the first time.”

mimojo is the first-of-its-kind cashback reward app that redefines the reward and loyalty ecosystem for merchants and consumers. Co-founder Chris Shaw (CEO) and his team have leveraged over a decade of industry experience to address key challenges in the UAE’s reward redemption market.

Revolutionising conventional points systems and loyalty cards, mimojo presents a simplified approach for consumers to accrue cashback. By seamlessly linking a Visa or Mastercard within the app, mimojo processes cashback rewards with each purchase. These earnings are then aggregated and credited monthly to the linked cards on mimojo payday.

Celebrating their latest milestone, mimojo is proud to have successfully onboarded two new significant merchants to their ever-growing portfolio – Al Boom Retail, known for their extensive portfolio of lifestyle and retail products including Reebok, Beyond The Beach and Seafolly, and Drink Dry, the premier non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the Middle East. Both brands have joined forces with mimojo with strategic partnerships to grow their customer bases, average spending and customer retention.

These new additions to mimojo join the likes of Zofeur, Coffee Planet, Gloria Jean’s, WashOn and more of the UAE’s top merchant partners across Food & Beverage, E-Commerce, Fitness & Wellness, Service and Attractions & Leisure.

How mimojo works:

Download and sign up to mimojo

Enrol using your Visa or Mastercard. You can add an unlimited number of cards to your account.

Browse the app to discover your nearest / favourite venues

Visit your preferred merchant or retailer and pay directly via your registered card(s)

THAT’S IT – mimojo magic will pick up the transactions and add your earned cashback to your payday.

On the 15th of every month, mimojo payday, users will receive their approved cashback disbursed directly to their card.

mimojo is available to download via the AppStore and GooglePlay. For more details, log onto www.mimojo.io or follow @mimojoapp on social media.

Data References

Report Title: April 2024 Report - CARD-LINKED OFFER GROWTH HINGES ON FIRST-TIME USERS

Released By: PYMTS & BANYAN

Report Title: January 2024 Report – LEVERAGING ITEM-LEVEL RECEIPT DATA

Released By: PYMTS & BANYAN

