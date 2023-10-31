Dubai, UAE: Siz.ae, an innovative community-powered fashion rental platform, has officially launched in the UAE, providing a groundbreaking solution to transform the way women approach fashion. This pioneering the pure peer-to-peer platform promotes a sharing economy, fostering sustainability and combating fashion waste by enabling women across the UAE to rent and lend designer apparel and accessories. Siz.ae has already catered to over a hundred women in the UAE, with a significant 54% rate of repeat renters.

Closing the Loop on Fast Fashion

With an acute understanding of the challenges of fashion consumption, Siz.ae addresses the psychological and environmental aspects that often lead to fashion waste. By connecting fashion enthusiasts and those with underutilized designer items, Siz.ae builds a community of empowered women who can access and share coveted pieces for special occasions, outings, and more.

Founder Annabel stated, "We believe that the sharing economy offers a sustainable and affordable alternative to the traditional model of fashion consumption. The most sustainable garment is the one you already have in your closet."

The Birth of Siz: A Personal Journey to Sustainability

Siz.ae's inception is rooted in a personal experience. In 2021, Annabel found herself facing a common dilemma – a desire for a fresh wardrobe without the financial commitment. A generous gesture from her ex-boss kickstarted a revolutionary idea. "Happy to loan my coats if they fit you. Coats are expensive – they have been sitting and taking up space while I haven't traveled," she offered. This act of kindness sparked the concept of Siz.ae, a platform designed to normalize sharing and reduce fashion-related expenses.

Key Features of Siz.ae:

Rent by influencers’ closet

Rent by designer/brand, size, color, category

Lend and earn from your own closet

Become a Siz ambassador, give 10% discount and earn 10% commission for each referral

Book Try-at-home for 2 items/5 items

Book 6 months in advance

VIP concierge service

Mobile Showroom: A New Era of VIP Service

To elevate the rental experience, Siz.ae will introduce a mobile van equipped as a VIP concierge service. This mobile showroom will bring luxury items directly to renters' preferred locations, offering unparalleled convenience and personalized service.

For more information about Siz Fashion Rental, please visit Website: https://www.siz.ae/.

For media inquiries, please contact Lara at lgeadah@cameocomms.me