The UAE reinforces its position as a leading destination for secure individual investment

Younis Haji AlKhoori:

Ministry of Finance will continue to develop an integrated framework providing individuals access to safe and transparent investment tools that support financial inclusion and household economic stability

Initiative strengthens its position as a safe and attractive investment option for individual investors

Growing investor participation demonstrates rising investment awareness and strong public confidence in government financial instruments

Total trading reached AED10.84 million across 464 investors

New investors accounted for 66% of total trading, valued at AED7.16 million across 248 investors

Existing investors contributed AED3.67 million (34%) through 216 investors

May 2027 issuance led trading at AED3.41 million, followed by the May 2026 issuance at AED2.62 million

Abu Dhabi: The UAE continues to demonstrate its leadership in developing innovative investment instruments, as the Ministry of Finance’s Retail Sukuk initiative, launched in November 2025, delivers strong results that reflect the resilience of the national economy and the strength of the financial sector. The initiative has successfully established itself as a secure and attractive investment option for individuals.

According to the latest data, total trading in retail sukuk and fractional bonds reached about AED10.84 million, involving 464 investors. This reflects growing confidence in the UAE’s investment environment despite global economic challenges.

Sound fiscal policies

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the results achieved by the Retail Sukuk initiative showcase the strength of the UAE’s economic fundamentals and the resilience of its financial sector.

AlKhoori added that the growing participation of investors underscores increasing financial awareness and strong community confidence in government-backed financial instruments.

He said the results are backed by the UAE’s prudent fiscal policies and a clear strategic vision focused on strengthening financial sustainability and diversifying income sources to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.

AlKhoori added that the ministry is committed to developing an integrated framework that allows individuals access to safe and transparent investment tools, supporting financial inclusion and household financial stability.

He also pointed out that partnerships with national banks have played an important role in expanding the initiative and improving distribution channels in line with global best practices, helping the programme reach wider segments of society.

He concluded by stressing that the Retail Sukuk initiative has become a key driver behind the development of the UAE’s public debt market and the diversification of its investor base, adding that it helps enhance the efficiency of local financial markets, strengthen investor confidence and reinforce the UAE’s position as a stable and reliable regional and global financial hub.

Growing investment culture

The data showed that new investors accounted for about 66% of total trading value, equivalent to AED7.166 million across 248 investors, indicating the initiative’s success in attracting new market participants and strengthening investment culture.

Meanwhile, existing investors contributed around AED3.67 million, representing 34% of total trading across 216 investors, reflecting continued reinvestment activity and sustained confidence in the programme.

Strong partnerships and distribution channels

In terms of distribution strength, Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank led investment activity, with a combined AED6.35 million (59%) from 275 investors, reflecting the effectiveness of distribution channels and the breadth of market reach.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank recorded AED4.48 million (41%) from 189 investors, supported by strong participation from new investors (128 investors), highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in expanding the initiative’s reach.

Safe and balanced investment trends

Investor behaviour also showed a preference for short- and medium-term issuances. The May 2027 issuance was the most actively traded at AED3.41 million, followed by the May 2026 issuance at AED2.62 million, reflecting a preference for safe and balanced investment options.

Promoting awareness and partnerships

In this context, the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with participating national banks, continues to implement an integrated awareness programme designed to enhance investment literacy and enable individuals to make informed financial decisions. This collaboration embodies an advanced model of partnership and integration between the public and private sectors in advancing national objectives, through aligned efforts and complementary roles that contribute to expanding the investor base and strengthening sustainable financial stability.

It further builds on the objectives of the Year of Community in fostering social cohesion and community integration, while aligning with the direction of the Year of Family, which places emphasis on supporting families’ financial stability, empowering them economically, and enhancing quality of life on sustainable foundations.