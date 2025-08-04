Abu Dhabi – The Board of Directors of Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has announced the distribution of AED 18 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders for the financial period ending on June 30, 2025.

The announcement was ratified during the Board Meeting held on July 30. The decision will enable RPM shareholders to receive AED 0.09 per share, with the total amount of dividends constituting 9 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital.

The Last Entitlement Date (LED) for the shareholders has been set for August 7, 2025, followed by the Ex-Dividends Date (EXD) on August 8, 2025, the Registry Closing Date (RCD) on August 11, 2025, and the Payment Date on August 25, 2025.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Subsequent to the strong results achieved by RPM in the first six months of 2025, the AED 18 million interim cash dividends reaffirm the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders for their trust and investment in its future strategy, aimed at building a stronger, growth-oriented company.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “RPM is committed to delivering sustainable growth and profitability while maximizing shareholders’ returns by targeting new markets and sectors with long-term growth drivers and harnessing the power of innovation to boost cost efficiencies.”

RPM currently operates over 420 medical sites through key subsidiaries including Prometheus Medical, Occumed Clinic, Health Tech Training Centre, and Medical Manpower Supply. With operations spanning the UAE, KSA, Oman, India, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway, RPM remains firmly committed to redefining the future of pre-hospital emergency medical services.