5 "Reportage" projects in "Al Raha", "Yas" and "Al Maryah" provide 2,400 housing units

Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer , is holding a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, tomorrow, March 27.

The event includes a special offer with a 10% discount, only 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments for the company's projects in Al Raha Beach i.e. "Al Raha Lofts 1" and "Al Raha Lofts 2", in addition to the "Diva" project on “Yas Island” in Abu Dhabi.

The event also includes an offer on the retail of the “Al Maryah Vista 1” and “Al Maryah Vista 2”, with a 20% discount, 20% down payment, and 1% monthly installments.

Needless to say that five Reportage Properties projects in Al Raha Beach, Yas Island and Al Maryah Island, provide about 2,400 housing units, where the “Al Raha Lofts 1” provides 164 housing units, and “Al Raha Lofts 2” adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area, while the "Diva" project on Yas Island has 736 housing units.

The "Al Maryah Vista 1" project includes 786 housing units on Al Maryah Island, while "Al Maryah Vista 2" provides 588 housing units.

Reportage Properties is developing 12 projects in the UAE, providing about 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to a project that has been completed and handed over in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, confirmed the high demand for the company's projects in Abu Dhabi, in light of the robust performance of the real estate market in the capital these days, with the successive disclosure of many government initiatives aimed at enhancing economic activity in Abu Dhabi.

He said that the retail market in Abu Dhabi is on fast recovery track amid a noticeable rise in demand for commercial spaces, especially in distinct areas such as "Al Maryah Island", the financial and business center in Abu Dhabi.

Suleiman indicated that Reportage Properties is interested in holding sales events, with special offers and discounts, whether on residential units or retail, which meet the requirements of all customers. That boost the active market and help the continuous rise in the company's sales.

Reportage Properties achieved record sales of nearly Dhs1.6bn in 2021, compared to Dhs812mn in 2020, with a growth of up to 100%.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes "Al Raha Lofts 1", which provides 164 housing units, and "Al Raha Lofts 2", which adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the “Oasis Residence 1” project is under development and provides 612 apartments, and “Oasis Residence 2” includes about 304 housing units, as well as the “The Gate” project, which adds 463 apartments. There is also “Leonardo Residence”, which was delivered about two years ago, and included 177 apartments in Masdar City.

On Al Maryah Island, Reportage is developing the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 housing units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new housing units, as well as the Diva project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 housing units.

In Dubai, the "Alexis Tower" is being developed on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Downtown Jebel Ali area of Dubai, and provides 378 luxury housing units. The "Rukan" tower, in the "Dubailand" area, which is being developed in cooperation with the "Continental Investment Company", provides about 488 housing units, and "Rukan Lofts 1" includes about 349 residential villas, while "Rukan Lofts 2" provides about 755 villas.

In Egypt, "Reportage Properties" recently launched the "Montenapoleone" project, which will be built on an area of 465,000 square meters, and will include 5,500 housing units.

-Ends-