Debt-Free Model Propels Reportage Properties Toward Rapid International Expansion and Record Sales Growth

ABU DHABI – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Reportage Properties has announced its participation as a Strategic Partner in the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026 (ADIS 2026). This move underscores its burgeoning presence as one of the fastest-growing private real estate developers across the region and international markets.

This participation affirms the Group’s rising stature, originating from the UAE. In just a few years, it has successfully built a global real estate development model founded on calculated expansion, operational efficiency, and financial sustainability, with a core focus on developing modern urban communities that offer superior living and investment opportunities.

In 2025, the Group recorded sales of AED 9.6 billion, achieving an exceptional annual growth rate of 90%. This milestone reflects the surging demand for residential projects that harmonize design quality, modern lifestyles, and sustainable investment value.

As part of the ADIS 2026 proceedings, Eng. Mulham Ghazi Khreiba, Chief Development Officer of Reportage Properties, participated in a panel discussion addressing the future of affordable housing in Abu Dhabi and the factors shaping the next generation of integrated residential communities in the Emirate.

Khreiba stated that Abu Dhabi’s residential landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, fueled by infrastructure advancements, rising expectations from residents and investors, and the Emirate’s long-term urban vision. He noted that the focus has shifted significantly toward design excellence, strategic locations, integrated services, and the overall quality of life within modern communities.

He added that the philosophy of Reportage Properties centers on making luxury living more accessible by enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing the development ecosystem without compromising quality standards or the resident experience.

Khreiba emphasized that the debt-free model grants the company superior financial flexibility, more balanced growth, and faster decision-making capabilities. Furthermore, it strengthens the Group’s execution power across the diverse markets in which it operates.

He pointed out that this strategy relies on a vertically integrated operating system, allowing the Group to control approximately 80% of its value chain—from development, construction, and procurement to the final delivery of projects.

He explained that this business model boosts efficiency, improves cost management, and maintains execution quality, enabling the Group to offer more competitive pricing. Simultaneously, it continues to invest in architectural design, green spaces, modern amenities, and community planning without passing significant price increases on to buyers.

The participation of Reportage Properties in ADIS 2026 comes as Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its position as a global hub for investment and sustainable urban development. This is backed by a long-term developmental vision, sophisticated infrastructure, and an attractive investment climate that supports real estate growth and attracts global capital.

Unlike many global developers that rely on high levels of financing and leverage, Reportage Properties has successfully established its debt-free model as a core pillar of distinction. This has provided the Group with higher financial resilience and the ability to expand steadily and consistently while ensuring the continuous delivery of projects across various markets.

Today, the Group maintains a presence in several regional and international markets, including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Africa, Azerbaijan, Albania, and the United Kingdom, with ongoing expansion plans targeting Europe, Asia, and the United States.