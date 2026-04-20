Rentify, a platform designed to facilitate digital rent payments and enhance flexibility for both tenants and landlords, has been awarded Sharia certification by Bahrain-based Shariyah Review Bureau (“SRB”). The certification affirms that Rentify’s operational structure and service model comply with Sharia principles relating to permissible service fees and transparent financial facilitation arrangements.

Across the UAE, digital financial solutions are increasingly reshaping how rental payments are managed, as tenants and property owners adopt technology to simplify transactions and improve financial planning. The shift toward digital payments reflects broader trends in fintech adoption, where convenience, transparency, and accessibility are becoming central to user expectations. Rentify contributes to this evolving landscape by allowing tenants to structure rent payments in flexible instalments through Rentify Monthly (RNPL - Rent Now Pay Later) or Rentify Flex (Pay by Card) along with rewards for every transaction and Rentify Pay, a rental workflow management and payment processing platform for landlords and property managers.

Rashed Hareb, Co-Founder and CEO of Rentify, commented: “Traditional rental payment structures can create financial pressure due to large upfront commitments. Rentify was established to provide a structured digital solution that enables greater flexibility for tenants while offering landlords improved visibility and consistency in payment flows.”

Rentify engaged Shariyah Review Bureau to review its business model and ensure that its service-based revenue structure aligns with established Sharia principles governing permissible financial facilitation services. Rashed Hareb added: “Securing Sharia certification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a transparent operating structure that aligns with recognized Sharia principles, while contributing to the development of responsible fintech solutions that enhance the overall rental experience.”

Shariyah Review Bureau is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and provides Sharia advisory, certification, audit, and governance services to institutions operating across financial services, fintech, and technology sectors globally. With close to two decades of industry experience, SRB supports organizations in developing structures that comply with Sharia requirements while accommodating innovation in financial technology.

Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, commented: “Digital platforms that facilitate financial transactions are playing an increasingly important role in improving accessibility and efficiency across various sectors. We are pleased to support Rentify in certifying its rent payment facilitation model and enabling the availability of Sharia-compliant solutions that address evolving market needs. SRB continues to support the development of innovative yet compliant financial structures across emerging fintech segments.”

For more information on GoRentiFy, you can check their website https://gorentify.com/. For all Shari’a Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com