Dubai, UAE: With more than 80 real estate developments across Switzerland, Austria and the UAE, leading Swiss property developer Fortimo is renowned for its exceptional precision, expertise and execution across all facets of real estate development and operations. Now, Fortimo is bringing the Swiss DNA for excellence to Dubai with the announcement of its first residential build-to-buy development in the UAE.

Together with local development partner Eaglewing Projects and exclusively presented by OCTA Develop, Fortimo has unveiled The Golf Residence, a 10-storey residential complex with 2 parking floors in the heart of Dubai Hills, overlooking a stunning 18-hole golf course and lush green parklands.

Boasting 200 residential units, The Golf Residence will be a prime example of luxury living in the coveted Dubai Hills neighbourhood. Offering a choice of one, two or three bedrooms, and spanning 943sqft to 2415sqft, each apartment is designed to maximise the surrounding views of the sought-after community.

The Golf Residence promises to bring Fortimo’s Swiss legacy of precision quality, cleanliness of design and execution, high-level concepts and craftmanship, and meticulous attention to detail to the fore, while also embedding the Swiss sensibilities of sustainability and health and safety into every facet of the construction.

Luxury kitchens will feature top-of-the-range European fridges, dishwashers, ovens, and hobs. Expansive balconies with sliding glass doors maximise natural light and create a seamless flow of indoor and outdoor living, showcasing the breathtaking golf course and horizon views, capitalising on Dubai’s alfresco lifestyle.

Dedicated to “composing living spaces” of unmatched excellence and comfort, Fortimo’s interdisciplinary team has integrated a strong sense of community into The Golf Residence masterplan. Beautifully conceived amenities include the Oasis Paradise Pool, a resort-sized swimming pool surrounded by sunken seating areas and shaded cabanas; a state-of-the-art gym and basketball court; landscaped gardens; and the Kids Haven, an outdoor recreation space with a splash pad and games corners for younger residents.

Recognising the growing trend for remote working, The Golf Residence’s Studio Zone will offer a comfortable, contemporary co-working space within the complex. The Social Zone invites residents to connect over a game of pool or table tennis, while the Library Lounge is a chic area for relaxation.

The Golf Residence marks the third major development in Dubai for Fortimo, led by twin brothers Philipp and Remo Bienz, and local partners Eaglewing Projects. The partners’ existing developments include PRIVÀ Living in Arjan, a build-to-lease residential development that opened in 2019, offering serviced apartments for short- and long-term rentals; and REVIER Hotel in Business Bay, which opened in 2021. With Swiss design and excellence at its heart, the 230-key hotel was awarded Best Luxury Design Hotel in the Middle East in the 2022 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

In announcing The Golf Residence, Founder, Co-Owner and Board Member of the Fortimo Group, Remo Bienz says, “We are delighted to be taking the next step in our Dubai journey with The Golf Residence, our first build-to-buy development in the UAE. When we first visited Dubai in 2008, we were fascinated by this thriving and pulsating city. As experienced real estate developer partners from Switzerland, we were impressed by the way Dubai had transformed from a small town to an internationally recognised, bustling destination. We are thrilled to be part of this exciting city’s ongoing development and its dedication to creating exceptional living spaces for its residents.”

Philipp Bienz, Founder, Co-Owner and Chairman of the Fortimo Group, continues, “At Fortimo, we pride ourselves on radiating joy, fun and a real enthusiasm for the industry into everything we do – that energy and optimism is something we immediately recognised in Dubai, and we’re excited to be expanding our presence in the region with The Golf Residence.”

“We are excited to partner with Fortimo to bring our expertise in prime real estate to the UAE market.” says Rahul Raghuwanshi, Founder of Eaglewing Projects. “Our focus on Dubai Hills and other thriving communities will allow us to provide our clients with the best possible opportunities.”

Construction on The Golf Residence is expected to be completed by Q3 2026.

For more information on the development and opportunities to purchase apartments off the plan, kindly email: Info@octaproperties.com or call on 050 206 6888.

-Ends-

About Fortimo

Founded in 2000 in Switzerland by twin brothers Remo and Philipp Bienz, Fortimo is a leading Swiss property developer, holder and operator. Fortimo has a portfolio of 80+ properties across German-speaking Switzerland, Austria and Dubai, with a combined value of close to 1.5 billion Swiss Francs (AED 6 billion). Fortimo’s 450-strong workforce is an interdisciplinary team that covers all facets of property development, conceptualisation and construction, composing living spaces that exceed expectations. Grounded in the Swiss legacy for precision, excellence and dedication, Fortimo stands for quality, sustainability, dynamism and passion. In addition, Remo and Philipp are shareholders in FC St.Gallen 1879 and have invested in more than 40 start-ups.

For UAE & GCC enquiries, contact:

Diane D’costa – Account Manager, AllDetails

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net