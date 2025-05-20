Abu Dhabi: Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT Reliability) and Lanson Polymers Limited are pleased to announce that they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 28, 2025, 11:00H, during the prestigious World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi. This agreement establishes RMT as the exclusive distributor for Lanson Polymers Limited in the Middle East region for the next five years.

The MOU ceremony will serve as a pivotal moment in strengthening regional access to high-performance polymer solutions. It represents a strategic alignment between RMT’s deep-rooted expertise in rotating equipment reliability and Lanson Polymers’ world-class material technologies. Industry leaders and key stakeholders will attend the event to witness this significant milestone.

Mr. William Maxwell, General Manager of RMT, commented:

"This five-year exclusive agreement with Lanson Polymers solidifies our shared vision of advancing reliability engineering and material science in the region. Together, we aim to empower industries with top-tier products and services that drive performance and sustainability."

Mr. Simon Hartle, Manager of Lanson Polymers Limited, added:

"RMT’s technical leadership and market presence make them the ideal partner for our Middle East operations. This collaboration will ensure customers benefit from rapid local support and access to our most advanced polymer solutions."

The partnership is set to benefit industries such as power and water utilities, oil & gas, and heavy manufacturing, with a focus on technical excellence and long-term value creation.

About Reliability and Machinery Trading LLC (RMT):

RMT is a premier reliability services provider specializing in condition monitoring, vibration analysis, and performance testing for rotating equipment. Headquartered in the UAE, RMT is known for its expert engineering team and strategic alliances with global technology leaders.

About Lanson Polymers:

Lanson Polymers is a trusted technical partner and global leader in engineered polymer solutions, specializing in composite & elastomeric materials for demanding industrial environments. Renowned for its technical expertise and commitment to innovation, Lanson collaborates closely with clients to deliver customized, high-performance solutions across the infrastructure, utilities, and energy sectors. Its partnership-driven approach ensures alignment with industry standards and customer-specific performance requirements.

