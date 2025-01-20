Pune, India – Relata, the pioneering provider of innovative real estate technology solutions, announced its expansion into Dubai through a joint venture between Cognilements International and visionary leader Neeraj Srivastava. The expansion includes Neeraj Srivastava’s appointment as Chairman of Relata Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Africa, leveraging his extensive regional expertise to drive the company's presence in one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.

The real estate market in Dubai was up by 36.5% in 2024 as compared to 2023, and reached a record of 1,80,987 deals. Similarly, as compared to the previous year, the transaction value of these deals was up by 27.2% in 2024, totalling $142.25 billion. As the real estate market in Dubai continues to grow, integrating technology is an essential aspect to attract consumers.

Emphasising the technological impact on the real estate market, Neeraj Srivastava, Chairman, Relata GCC and Africa, said, “Our decision to partner with Relata stems from their visionary approach to revolutionising the real estate industry. Relata's innovative platform, blending advanced technology with customer-centric solutions, stood out as a game-changer. Their focus on digital-first strategies and seamless integration across the customer journey aligns perfectly with the growing demand for tech-enabled real estate solutions in dynamic markets like Dubai.” The strategic expansion into Dubai capitalises on its thriving real estate ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and ongoing construction boom. This move positions Relata to serve the region's growing demand for advanced property technology solutions, including AI, advanced analytics, virtual reality (VR) experiences, and comprehensive digital suites for onsite operations.

Srivastava further added, “Dubai's real estate ecosystem is vibrant yet challenging, with opportunities to streamline processes, enhance customer engagement, and drive faster conversions. Relata's advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and operational efficiencies fill critical gaps, empowering brokers and developers to meet the evolving needs of this market. This partnership not only positions us at the forefront of innovation but also reinforces Dubai's standing as a global leader in real estate advancements.”

Srivastava brings invaluable regional leadership experience to Relata, having served as Vice President for Tata Consultancy Services, Riyadh and Dubai, Chairman and Managing Director of TCS, Saudi Arabia, and held Vice President positions at Wipro and Cognizant in Dubai, UAE. His appointment underscores Relata's commitment to building a strong local presence while delivering global expertise.

About Relata

Relata is a leading provider of innovative real estate technology solutions, empowering all 4Bs - builders, brokers, buyers, and bankers of the real estate ecosystem with cutting-edge tools including VR experiences, AI, advanced analytics, and comprehensive digital suites for onsite operations. Relata's solutions streamline processes, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate faster realty sales conversions in the real estate industry.