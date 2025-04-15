Dubai-based SOL Properties will appoint the main contractor for SOL Levante, its flagship mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), within the next three to four months, company Founder and CEO Ajay Bhatia told Zawya Projects.

The developer has appointed Bhatia General Contracting to undertake the enabling work on the project, which has a gross development value (GDV) of 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272.28 million), he said.

“These carefully planned decisions reflect our commitment to delivering a project that enhances residential experiences with modern amenities and thoughtful design,” he stated.

SOL Levante will comprise 612 residential units, 100,000 square feet (sq. ft.) of office spaces and 50,000 sq. ft. of retail area. It also features a 50,000 sq. ft. podium, which will house various outdoor and indoor amenities.

The project handover is slated for third quarter 2028.

Bhatia asserted that SOL Levante will be a self-financed project.

“Given Dubai’s strong reputation as a global investment hub, we are leveraging the city’s ability to attract international investors,” he said.

The CEO added that Sol’s robust financial support and strategic investment approach ensures the project is well-funded and positioned for long-term success.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

