3-month long RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024: A Nationwide Effort to Reduce Diabetes Burden and Improve Health

Diabetes is a gateway to numerous life-threatening diseases: Combat Diabetes with Lifestyle Changes

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Building on the overwhelming success of last year's RAK Diabetes Challenge, which brought life-changing improvements to 5,000 participants, RAK Hospital, in association with MOHAP-RAK (Ministry of Health and Prevention- Ras Al Khaimah), proudly announces the 3rd edition of the country's foremost Diabetes Challenge. Registration for this three-month-long contest begins today, August 5, and will be open until August 10. The challenge is tailored for individuals with an HbA1C level of 5.7 and above, offering them a unique opportunity to embark on a transformative health journey. Participants can register online for Physical & Virtual categories.

Talking about the burden of diabetes while reflecting on the impact of last year's challenge, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, stated, "Diabetes is a gateway to numerous life-threatening diseases, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and nerve damage. By effectively reducing the burden of diabetes, we not only improve individual health outcomes but also pave the way for a healthier society. This collective effort can significantly decrease healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life, fostering a stronger, more resilient nation.

The importance of adopting critical lifestyle changes, particularly dietary adjustments and regular exercise, in managing and even reversing diabetes was evident through the success of our participants. Nearly 100% of the 5,000 participants who completed the program last year experienced a significant reduction in their HbA1C levels, moving from an average diabetic status (7.49%) to a non-diabetic state (5.07%). With this campaign, we aim to continue empowering individuals by providing essential knowledge and raising awareness about healthy lifestyle practices.”

Registration Details:

Registration is free and open to all residents ( above 18 years) across the UAE for the 3-month long RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 which offers a transformative journey towards a healthier future. Interested candidates can register at www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com and take the first step towards better health and well-being. Open from August 5 to 10, with walk-in registration available at the RAK Hospital from August 9 to 11, between 9 am and 4:30 pm.

Physical Participants: Participants can undergo BMI and HbA1C tests free of charge at the RAK Hospital facility. Lifestyle evaluation tests are available online upon registration.

Virtual Participants: Participants can take their BMI and HbA1C tests at their own cost at any convenient medical clinic. Proof of BMI and HbA1C reports from the first and final day of the challenge is required for award eligibility. Lifestyle evaluation tests are available online upon registration.

RAK Hospital Corporate and Outpatient Clients, with Diabetes: Are automatically registered for the Diabetes Challenge.

Exciting Prizes Await:

Cash Prizes for Physical Category Winners (Top 3 Male and Top 3 Female): AED 20,000 worth of cash prizes. Winner: AED 5,000 ( Male and Female) 2nd Prize: AED 3,000 ( Male and Female) 3rd Prize: AED 2,000 ( Male and Female)

Virtual Category Winners (Top 3 Male and Top 3 Female): Complimentary RAK Hospital Swiss Health Check vouchers, staycations in 5-star properties, gym memberships, and other exciting rewards.

Top 10 Participants: Attractive prizes and recognition.

Corporate Team Challenge: Prestigious champions trophy for the winning team.

Top 50 Participants: Certificates of achievement.

Evaluation Criteria:

Participants' BMI, HbA1C levels, and health & lifestyle scores will be assessed at the beginning and end of the challenge. Winners will be determined based on the most improved BMI, the most significant reduction in HbA1C, and improved health & lifestyle scores.

Health and Wellness Support:

All participants will receive weekly health tips and access to weekly webinars focusing on diabetes management. These resources aim to educate and support participants in making sustainable lifestyle changes.

A Call to Action:

Diabetes is a significant health challenge worldwide, often resulting from family history, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of physical activity. With the UAE ranking 15th globally in diabetes prevalence, and approximately 19% of adults classified as diabetic and an additional 15-20% as pre-diabetic, effective diabetes management initiatives are critical.

Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer at Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, RAK Hospital's wellness arm, emphasized, "Our goal for the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities by providing comprehensive, expert-led medical and lifestyle management programs. We aim to champion the national agenda of quality health and healthcare through education and support."

Participants will have access to comprehensive, one-stop, Illness to Wellness programs, offering the necessary information and education for effective medical and lifestyle management of diabetes by experts, including Endocrinologists, Diabetologists, Physicians, and Lifestyle specialists. Regardless of their HbA1C levels, all participants who register, will receive valuable health tips and have the opportunity to participate in weekly webinars focusing on diabetes management.

For more information on RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, visit www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com