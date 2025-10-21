The company advances practical innovation in outdoor living

Dubai, UAE: REEF Luxury Developments, the Dubai-based pioneer in innovative real estate solutions, has officially broken ground on REEF 999, a AED 300 million residential project located in Al Furjan. The milestone marks another step in the company’s commitment to redefining modern living through functional design and sustainable innovation.

The project will feature the company’s patented outdoor-cooled Sunken Balcony and the Winter Garden, providing residents with comfortable, livable outdoor spaces year-round, even during Dubai’s peak summer months.

REEF 999 will comprise 142 residences, in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive Sky Villas that feature private Winter Gardens. Inspired by the natural structure of coral reefs, the design blends modern minimalism with organic detail to create elegant, functional interiors.

Residents will have access to over 60,000 square feet of amenities, including co-working spaces, yoga areas, a vegetable garden, BBQ areas, cricket pitches, pickleball, badminton, and volleyball courts, a 360° jogging track, tennis and paddle courts, a Jacuzzi, swimming pools with Baja shelves, shaded sitting areas, an open-air cinema, decking areas, and kids’ play zones, offering a balanced and connected community lifestyle.

“We are pleased to mark the groundbreaking of REEF 999, which reflects our continued focus on redefining outdoor living in Dubai. The project combines innovative design and patented technology to maximize livable spaces while offering strong investment value and an elevated lifestyle experience,” said Samer Ambar, CEO of REEF Luxury Developments.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most sought-after family communities, REEF 999 provides easy access to major highways, metro connectivity, and nearby destinations such as Dubai Marina, Expo City Dubai, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

REEF 999 will be ready by Q2 2027, further expanding the brand’s portfolio of innovation-led developments across Dubai. The company is also offering a convenient payment plan for potential buyers and investors.