NBXL, the world’s first US-Middle East based independent professional basketball league, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Redstrike Arabia, the newly established GCC and MENA division of Redstrike Global. This partnership, celebrated as a key milestone in NBXL's expansion strategy, aims to boost the NBXL brand across the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where it plans to introduce its fourth team.

Christian Villar, Founder and Owner of NBXL, highlighted the alignment of this partnership with NBXL's goal to extend its reach in the Middle East. He emphasized the potential for this collaboration to transform professional basketball in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia, which is rapidly becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment. This initiative promises to unlock new opportunities, spur innovation, and enhance visibility, benefiting athletes and fans alike.

Saad Houtan, Executive Partner of Redstrike Arabia, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to support the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. He remarked, "This partnership is a significant step towards fostering a business relationship that not only meets the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 but also promotes sustainable growth and innovation in the region."

-Ends-

About REDSTRIKE Arabia.

REDSTRIKE Arabia is a leading sports marketing agency dedicated to empowering and inspiring the global sports community through innovative marketing solutions. Our focus is on creating meaningful connections between athletes, brands, and fans, leveraging cutting-edge technology and creative strategies to amplify the passion and potential of sports around the world.

# REDSTRIKE Arabia, registered in England (CN: 15727247), a subsidiary of REDSTRIKE GROUP LTD. CN (09556328) whose principal address is: 1 Worley Court, Bolesworth Road, Tettenhall, Chester, United Kingdom, registered in England (CR: 9556328)

Additionally, Redstrike Arabia is registered under “Summit Sports Marketing “(CR: 4030541163), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, serving as the GCC’s Middle East and North Africa’s headquarters with an address at: Prince Sultan Road, Ibn Al Taj Street, Villa 6581, P.O. Box 7222, Jeddah 23615, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

For further information, please contact:

Nehal Aljaidi, Communications Director

REDSTRIKE Arabia

Email: nehal.aljaidi@redstrikearabia.com

Website: www.redstrike.com