Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, is exhibiting at GITEX Global 2024 under the transformative theme of “Synergizing the Tech Ecosystem.”

As a trusted enabler of digital growth and in its 11th year of participation at the premier technology event, Redington is focused on fostering collaboration across its main stakeholders technology brands, channel partners, startups, ISVs and end customers to create an integrated and future-ready digital ecosystem.

“Our theme of ‘Synergizing the Tech Ecosystem’ reflects the future of technology one where collaboration and integration are the cornerstones of success. As we bring together the strengths of our technology brands, channel partners, startups and ISVs, and end-customers, we are creating a dynamic, forward-looking ecosystem that is equipped to lead the digital revolution,” said Viswanath Pallasena, CEO at Redington MEA.

At GITEX Global, Redington is showcasing how it is facilitating unique synergies to accelerate a digital-first world. It is bringing together global technology vendors to offer complementary solution stacks. These vendors are combining forces to deliver innovation and cutting-edge solutions designed to empower businesses in their digital transformation journeys.

Redington’s extensive network of channel partners is also playing a critical role in this collaborative effort. By cross-leveraging capabilities and combining expertise, these partners are working together to provide customized, high-impact solutions for customers. Redington's commitment to keeping business outcomes at the heart of its initiatives ensures that all solutions are designed to deliver seamless experiences and drive tangible business results.

Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group at Redington MEA, said, "The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, offering immense opportunities for businesses to innovate and grow. By fostering collaboration and integration among our stakeholders, we're creating a powerful ecosystem that empowers organizations to seize these opportunities, streamline their operations, and achieve their digital aspirations."

At GITEX Global, Redington is leading discussions around digital innovation, showcasing how synergizing the tech ecosystem can open new possibilities for businesses across industries. Through its collaborative approach, Redington is enabling businesses to streamline their digital transformations and deliver superior customer experiences.

Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington MEA, said, "GITEX Global offers an unparalleled platform for us to showcase the remarkable potential of collaboration and innovation. Through our synergistic approach, we're demonstrating how diverse stakeholders can unite to create groundbreaking solutions that drive tangible business value. By fostering a culture of partnership and shared vision, we're empowering organizations to embrace the digital future with confidence and achieve unprecedented success."

About Redington

Redington is the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. As a thriving US $10 billion technology distributor with a network of 290 international brands in the IT and mobility space across 38+ markets globally, Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

With over 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.