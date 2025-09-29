Unifonic, a leading AI powered omnichannel customer engagement platform and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the Middle East, announces its participation as the Platinum Sponsor of the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2025, scheduled to be held from September 29 to 30, 2025, at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The conference serves as an ideal platform for developing CX strategies, convening industry leaders and innovators. As a Saudi-based company, Unifonic’s presence at the conference underscores its commitment to reimagining the future of customer engagement in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), while supporting the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Ayman Hamdan, Co-Founder of Unifonic, will speak on the first day of the conference, emphasizing the critical role of emerging technologies in changing customer experiences.

At the event, the company will showcase its upcoming AI Customer Engagement Platform. This CX platform, driven by Unifonic Intelligence, its AI engine, transforms each customer interaction into a highly personalized experience that adapts to the context, anticipates and respects customer intent, and delivers measurable business outcomes.

The AI engine, Unifonic Intelligence, which powers the Unifonic platform, is supported by HUMAIN, a PIF-owned AI company, and Groq, an AI inference platform that collaborates with HUMAIN within the Kingdom. The partnership with HUMAIN and Groq provides Unifonic with a competitive advantage in AI deployment nationwide by allowing it to quickly deliver high-performance, cost-effective AI tools that ensure data sovereignty and compliance with regional regulations. Groq’s rapid model deployment and diverse model support, together with HUMAIN's robust infrastructure, end-to-end compliance & security and enhanced Arabic language support, enables Unifonic to provide hyper-localized, fit-for-purpose & adaptive AI features.

Karim Zaki, CTO of Unifonic, said: “We are excited to participate in the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2025, which is a key platform for shaping the future of customer engagement in the region. We are also pleased to collaborate with our partners at Groq and HUMAIN at this conference. Their expertise in AI infrastructure enabled us to deliver Arabic-first, compliance-ready AI experiences tailored to the linguistic and cultural needs of the region. We look forward to continuing this partnership to empower companies across the MENA region with next-generation customer experiences.”

By leveraging both HUMAIN and Groq’s vast potential, Unifonic provides customers the ability to test, fine-tune, and deploy new task-specific AI models, while ensuring Arabic language support through models like Alam.

Fahad AlTurief, KSA Country Manager for Groq, said, “Groq’s speed enables Arabic-first customer experiences to run at scale, with the performance and compliance companies in the region demand. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for how AI powers customer engagement in Saudi Arabia and across MENA.”

Saeed AlDoba, President AI Infrastructure & Cloud, said, “HUMAIN’s mission is to enable the region’s leading innovators and enterprises to adopt AI. HUMAIN AI Compute, sovereign by design, will enable Unifonic in transforming the Customer Experience market with AI agents at the speed of light.”

The E3 Customer Experience Conference 2025 will feature the second CX Hackathon, a C-level masterclass, and an exhibition, concentrating on key areas such as customer journey mapping, omnichannel strategies, personalization, and brand experiences. The conference will lay the foundation to explore the potential of AI, digital transformation, and analytics-driven innovations in enhancing customer interactions and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global CX leader.