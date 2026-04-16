London, UK – RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, has signed a five-year licensing agreement up to $30 million, to deploy its RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, targeting one of the world’s most critical and complex FMCG markets at a time when global supply chains are under increasing pressure from fragmentation, volatility, and shifting trade flows.

Structured at $6 million per year, based on revenues generated by RAID within Saudi Arabia, the agreement supports the development and rollout of RAID across Saudi Arabia’s $68 billion FMCG market1, targeting systemic inefficiencies in how goods are bought, distributed, and sold.

Saudi Arabia represents one of the most dynamic and structurally complex FMCG markets globally, where fragmented supply chains and limited real-time visibility continue to distort demand and inventory. RedCloud estimates this has created a nearly $9.4 billion inventory imbalance across the Kingdom2, driven not by lack of data, but by the inability to act on it at speed and scale.

This agreement will operationalize RedCloud’s joint venture strategy in the region, aiming to combine local market infrastructure with RAID's developing AI-driven intelligence layer to enable real-time, data-led decision-making across supply chains.

The partnership is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, supporting the development of a more efficient, digitally enabled, and self-sustaining economy. By embedding intelligent infrastructure into the flow of goods, RedCloud enables faster, more predictable trade, improved product availability, and stronger economic participation across manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

This marks RedCloud’s second major licensing agreement following its $50 million Türkiye joint venture announced in December 2025, reinforcing the Company’s capital-light model for scaling globally through strategic regional partnerships. RedCloud’s combined contracted JV infrastructure revenue now stands at up to $80 million.

Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud, said: "Global supply chains are losing close to $2 trillion annually to decisions made without intelligence. This agreement brings RAID, our AI infrastructure, into one of the most important and fast-moving FMCG markets in the world.

In the same way NVIDIA's CUDA made AI possible by providing the compute infrastructure that every AI application runs on, RAID provides the intelligence infrastructure that global FMCG trade decisions need. The data required to build RAID took four years to accumulate across six markets. No equivalent dataset has been identified in other contexts, to date.

What we are building is not software. It is intelligence infrastructure that acts. It will enable decisions to be made in real time across fragmented networks, where speed, precision, and adaptability now define competitive advantage.

Following Türkiye, Saudi Arabia represents another step in scaling this model globally, embedding intelligence directly into how trade happens."

Majid Alghaslan, Joint Venture Partner, RedCloud Arabia, added: “Retailers gain better access to supply and choice. Manufacturers and distributors gain the data and intelligence needed to scale. This is foundational infrastructure for the future of trade in Saudi Arabia.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its IPO on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launch in Türkiye, or whether the joint venture will be able to generate the targeted revenues over the next five years, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the release of RedCloud’s, the development and integration of real-time predictions through RedCloud’s RAID engine. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] Estimated $68Bn Saudi Arabian FMCG Market 2025: https://mobilityforesights.com/product/saudi-arabia-fmcg-market

[2] https://mobilityforesights.com/product/saudi-arabia-fmcg-market [2] Estimated $9.4Bn Saudi Inventory Gap calculated from $2Tn Estimated Global Inventory Gap from IHL Research, applied in proportion to Saudi FMCG Market1

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