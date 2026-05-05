The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia: Red Sea International Airport (RSI), operated by daa International, has expanded its flight schedule for the Eid al-Adha period from 21 to 31 May 2026, increasing total inbound and outbound flights to 80 and offering over 15,000 seats across both domestic and international services.

The expansion includes 64 domestic flights (inbound and outbound) between 21 and 31 May, of which 32 are additional services compared to RSI’s regular domestic schedule. In total, domestic operations will provide over 10,000 seats (in and out) during the Eid Al-Adha period, connecting guests from Riyadh and Jeddah. In addition, international services from Dubai and Doha will provide almost 5,000 seats across 16 flight movements.

Saudia Airlines: 46 flights between Riyadh (RUH) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) 18 flights between Jeddah (JED) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI).

46 flights between Riyadh (RUH) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) 18 flights between Jeddah (JED) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI). flydubai: 8 flights between Dubai (DXB) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI).

8 flights between Dubai (DXB) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI). Qatar Airways: 8 flights between Doha (DOH) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI).

RSI is committed to bringing its “Seamlessly Welcoming the World” promise to life. By welcoming its arriving guests with extraordinary welcome and Eid activations that reshape what true airport hospitality means. Overall, the expanded flight schedule strengthens connectivity to The Red Sea destination and supports seamless guest movement throughout the public holiday season, enabling visitors to enjoy the exceptional Eid offers awaiting them across The Red Sea resorts.

About Red Sea International Airport

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) forms part of The Red Sea, a luxury regenerative tourism destination developed by Red Sea Global (RSG). Located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed to set new standards in sustainable tourism, blending environmental stewardship with world-class hospitality.

Located ninety (90) kilometres south of Al Wajh, RSI is a two million passenger capacity airport situated within eight (8) hours’ flying time of 85% of the world’s population. It serves as the primary gateway for both domestic and international flights, connecting travellers to The Red Sea destination. Inspired by forms of the desert, the green oasis and the sea, RSI was designed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs. RSI is operated by daa International, a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company.

For more information about Red Sea International Airport, please visit: www.rsiairport.sa

About daa International

daa International is a leading global airport management, consultancy and investment company and part of the wider daa Group, headquartered in Dublin. With a presence in over 30 locations across 15 countries, daa International has a global reach spanning from Australia to North America, including in Saudi Arabia where in addition to operating the Red Sea International Airport, the company has a significant presence in both King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. Drawing on 85 years' award-winning airport experience from across the daa Group, daa International delivers value and knowledge transfer to clients, and a world class airport experience for passengers and guests across its airport portfolio.

Contact details

Ohoud M. Aljabr

Head of Marketing

Red Sea International Airport

+966 50 420 1713

oaljabr@daai.ie