Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, has unveiled Nammos Resort AMAALA, setting a new standard for luxury in the Red Sea region. This partnership marks Nammos Hotels & Resorts’ first hotel outside of Greece, bringing its iconic Cycladic elegance and world-renowned hospitality to Saudi Arabia.

Located at the stunning Triple Bay and offering breathtaking ocean and Hijaz Cove views, Nammos Resort AMAALA will welcome guests later this year, promising an unparalleled experience defined by sophisticated design, exceptional amenities, and a harmonious blend of Mykonian and Hijazi influences.

Nammos Resort AMAALA is the second resort under Nammos Hotel & Resorts brand portfolio. Part of ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO), a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding and Monterock International, the global expansion of Nammos’ iconic brand continues and is perfectly aligned with ADMO’s vision of redefining the boundaries of exceptional dining and lifestyle experiences.

“Nammos Resort AMAALA represents a milestone for both Red Sea Global and ADMO Lifestyle Holding. This collaboration brings together contemporary design and world-class luxury. We are proud to introduce this exceptional property as one of eight resorts set to open in AMAALA’s first phase in a matter of months,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

The luxury property will have 110 keys with ocean views and 20 branded residences with waterfront views of the AMAALA Marina and Corallium Marine Life Institute. The property features a luxury spa, offering serene rejuvenation, a state-of-the-art fitness center for health and wellness enthusiasts and a Children’s Club, perfect for family-friendly experiences. Nammos Resort AMAALA includes four exceptional dining venues; Horizon Bar with sunset views of the Red Sea, Nammos Restaurant, Nalu Restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant blending Latin American and Asian flavors with cascading pools that lead to the resort's main beach and Omnia Restaurant, an international restaurant featuring a rotating line up of guest chefs and brands.

The property’s design masterfully blends Greek and Saudi aesthetics. Crafted by Foster + Partners, the exterior draws inspiration from traditional Hijazi architecture, while the interiors, designed by Lazaro Rosa Violan Studio from Spain and Elastic Architects from Greece, capture the timeless elegance of Mykonos' Cycladic style. Signature elements include iconic Terrazzo flooring, textured walls, traditional archways, and a refined color palette of aquamarine, white, and gold. Accentuated with tarnished gold finishes and soft marble, the result is a contemporary Mediterranean ambiance.

Renowned for its beachfront bliss, Nammos Restaurant AMAALA is located on the exclusive Hijaz Island off the resort’s coast. Offering unparalleled sunset views over the Red Sea, the restaurant promises ultimate privacy with its cabanas. Accessible via boat from the Marina Village jetty, the club is exclusive to guests staying at AMAALA’s resorts. The highlight is an infinity pool that seemingly floats over the Red Sea, offering breathtaking views of the sunset.

Petros Stathis, Chairman of Nammos World and Vice Chairman of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, commented: “The opening of Nammos Resort AMAALA marks a defining milestone for our Nammos brand, a full-scale, all-encompassing resort experience in one of the most anticipated luxury travel destinations in the world. We have the utmost confidence in the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose shared commitment to excellence is set to redefine the global hospitality landscape for decades to come. We are simply honoured to be part of this extraordinary journey and look forward to the remarkable chapters that lie ahead at Red Sea”.

Sanjay Nandi, CEO of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, added: “Nammos Resort AMAALA marks a significant milestone in ADMO’s global expansion in hotels. As a brand synonymous with vibrant luxury and exceptional experiences, opening in one of the world's most exclusive luxury lifestyle and wellness retreats is the perfect fit for the iconic Nammos brand and reinforces ADMO’s commitment to expanding our international portfolio in the premium hospitality sector”.

The first masterplan of AMAALA, centered on the Triple Bay development, is progressing well, with the first guests expected to arrive in 2025 at the destination’s 1,400 keys across eight hotels. Triple Bay will eventually feature 12 resorts and three residential communities.

Upon full completion, AMAALA will boast approximately 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels, along with approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. The development will also include vibrant marinas for the global yachting community, as well as high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025. A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat opened in 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About AMAALA

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury and wellness destination situated along the northwestern coast of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It stands as a unique blend of sea, sun, sports, arts, and culture, creating an unparalleled multi-generational experience. Encompassing over 4,000 sq. km with sustainability as its core, AMAALA emerges as one of the world’s most pristine destinations. By 2025, it will offer over 1,400 hotel rooms across eight resorts, with an additional 3,000 rooms provided at the destination upon completion. Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel with its diverse range of services and experiences, setting a new standard for travelers.

Two of AMAALA’s signature attractions will be, Corallium Marine Life Institute – an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the AMAALA Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

With a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and eco-consciousness, the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, saving nearly half a million tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere annually. AMAALA will fully operate with a zero-carbon footprint upon completion, showcasing its dedication and commitment to preserving the planet for generations to come.

About Nammos Hotels and Resorts

Adding another layer to Nammos World’s existing lifestyle offerings, Nammos Hotels and Resorts (NHR) is a new hospitality brand from Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity, the brand’s iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 20 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set.

The group draws on its rich history in Mykonos, embodying the charm of this ultimate island destination and providing a one-of-a-kind, luxury experience for all who visit. Light-hearted and vibrant, each stay evokes endless joy that will keep guests coming back again and again.

NHR balances a contemporary approach to hospitality with tradition, expressed through its best-in-class dining experiences and unfaltering attention to detail. Lively and cosmopolitan, the brand is intentional in every facet of expression, spanning wellness, dining, retail, art & culture, bespoke experiences, and now, luxury hotels.

https://www.nammoshotels.com/

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO’s vision is to build a platform of leading global high-end lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and entertainment brands. Its first investment was in the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. ADMO’s portfolio expanded in 2023 with the acquisitions of CÉ LA VI Group and Em Sherif, followed by the establishment of AlphaMind, a joint venture with Addmind Group. ADMO’s plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences.

www.admolifestyle.com