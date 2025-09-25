LONDON, DOHA – Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, today announced that its broadcast highlights, distributed via Red Bull TV, will now be available on Qatar Airways flights through the airline’s award-winning ORYX ONE in-flight entertainment system.

This new collaboration marks a major step in expanding the global reach of padel, ensuring that millions of Qatar Airways passengers can enjoy the sport’s most exciting moments while traveling around the world.

From 1 October, Qatar Airways passengers will be able to watch highlights from two of the most prestigious tournaments on the Premier Padel calendar: the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel and the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel.

Additional highlights packages and exclusive Premier Padel content from Red Bull TV will follow in the coming months, offering passengers even more access to exclusive player stories and behind-the-scenes footage from the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour. With over 8,000 entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, music, interactive games, and more - the addition of Premier Padel highlights represents another exciting enhancement to Qatar Airways’ award-winning Oryx One platform, giving passengers even more ways to enjoy world-class entertainment during their journey.

Rob Mitchell, Commercial Director, Premier Padel said: “Premier Padel’s two key global partners, Qatar Airways and Red Bull TV continue to play a central role in elevating the visibility of padel and expanding the sport to new audiences worldwide. We are delighted that this collaboration will offer Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour highlights to fans while they travel. This latest initiative reflects our commitment to making padel more accessible and more visible, underpinning the global tour and the continued growth of the sport internationally.”

About Premier Padel

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA). Launched in 2022, backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA), over 500 players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year and played in some of the most iconic venues in sports history, including at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Over 110 leading professional female players joined Premier Padel in March 2023 through the International Padel Players Association (IPPA). In August 2023, it was announced that QSI would acquire World Padel Tour (WPT) to create a single global professional padel tour – called Premier Padel – governed by FIP. From 2025, Premier Padel includes 24 tournaments in 16 countries as the tour continues to grow the sport in new territories and in every dimension. As a global brand, Premier Padel also captures the dynamic essence and spirit of padel, with the sport embarking on an exciting new dawn on a global scale driven by the new unified global tour.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13 time.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row, as voted by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.