Dubai, UAE: The record AED120 million sale of a luxury villa in Dubai’s Emerald Hills community highlights an investment strategy delivering exceptional returns for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs).

The sale brought a AED40 million profit for an investor who retained fäm Properties to find the ideal plot, design and manage construction of the stunning 25,000 sq. ft villa, and secure an off-plan buyer.

It’s a formula which the company says can help UHNWI’s unlock the full potential of Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market, with two more prime opportunities currently available at Emerald Hills.

One similar plot is listed for AED35 million, with the estimated construction cost for a comparable luxury villa bringing the total investment required to AED70 million. Given the recent AED 120 million sale, the highest to date for the community, the minimum profit margin is AED40 million.

“For those looking to speed up the process, another villa in Emerald Hills is already under construction,” said Firas Al Msaddi. CEO of fäm Properties. “The purchase price for the plot and partially completed construction is AED40 million.

“With the remaining costs to complete the villa of AED 30 million, total investment is also AED70 million. The advantage is that an investor could capture the same AED40 million profit but with 50% less construction time.

“It’s opportunities like this which make Dubai so attractive for wealthy investors from around the world, and will ensure the continued evolution and growth of the ultra-luxury market here.”

Located in the Dubai Hills Estate, Emerald Hills has emerged as one of the ultimate investment opportunities in the city.

Offering superb views of the Dubai Hills Golf Course and Downtown Dubai skyline, it caters to the growing demand for custom-built luxury villas in a market with limited supply.

The community’s exclusivity and prestige attract ultra-high-net-worth buyers willing to pay a premium for bespoke homes. This ensures properties there not only retain their value, but consistently exceed market expectations.

