Dubai – A landmark sale has set a new record in Dubai's real estate market. A fully upgraded, ready apartment on Jumeirah Bay Island, also known as Bulgari Island, has been sold for a staggering price close to AED 17,000 per square foot—the highest ever achieved for a ready apartment in the city.

This historic transaction was handled by esteemed real estate agents Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban of Driven Properties who represented the seller in this record-breaking deal. Renowned for breaking records and solidifying the company's dominance in this exclusive location, their exceptional expertise continues to elevate the standards of luxury real estate transactions in Dubai.

Located on a high floor, the residence offers dual panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Skyline, Bulgari Marina, and the serene sea.

Jumeirah Bay Island epitomizes luxury and exclusivity in Dubai. Connected to the mainland by a 300-meter bridge, it is home to the prestigious Bulgari Resort and Residences. Residents enjoy unparalleled privacy, world-class amenities, and breathtaking views, solidifying the island's status as one of the most coveted addresses in the region.

"Setting this new record is a testament to Driven Properties' unwavering commitment to excellence and our profound understanding of the luxury real estate market. This sale demonstrates that Dubai's market remains strong and resilient, with demand for high-end properties continuing to thrive," said Abdullah Alajaji, CEO and Founder of Driven Properties. "Lina and Kianoush have once again showcased their remarkable ability to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele." Kianoush Darban added, "This record-breaking transaction is a proud moment for us, further proving that Dubai continues to attract elite buyers seeking the very best in real estate."

Driven Properties has an impressive track record on Jumeirah Bay Island, consistently surpassing previous records and setting new benchmarks. This latest achievement reinforces the company's position as a leader in Dubai's high-end real estate sector.

About Driven Properties

Since 2010, Driven Properties has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading real estate brokerages and property management companies, delivering award-winning, bespoke solutions tailored to every client aspiration. Driven Properties prides itself on its unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and building lasting relationships based on trust and credibility.

As the sole member of Forbes Global Properties in the UAE, Driven Properties has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s luxury real estate landscape. Its dedicated team of over 600 specialists with in-depth market knowledge provides invaluable expertise at every step, from property selection to management, ensuring long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Driven Properties has brokered, including some of Dubai’s most prestigious, ultra-luxury destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline. Its portfolio boasts iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Looking ahead, Driven Properties remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise, innovation, and unwavering client focus to continue shaping the city’s future and pioneering new standards of excellence in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.drivenproperties.com/