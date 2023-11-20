Dubai, UAE: Leading UAE multi-service business advisory and outsourcing firm Re/think is pleased to announce its expansion in Dubai with the launch of two new offices in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in addition to its existing office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).



The expansion reflects Re/think’s exponential growth since its establishment in the UAE in 2013. The moves also enable the firm to work more closely with the regulators and to more efficiently service its extensive pool of existing clients already operating in DIFC and DMCC, as well as the increasing number of firms in the process of or considering registering a permanent establishment in those free zones and across the UAE.



The launches come at a time when business confidence in the UAE is at its highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with both DIFC and the DMCC world-renown for their excellence. DIFC, the leading global financial hub in the MEASA region, is witnessing unprecedented growth, with exceptional performance in the first half of 2023 – including a 23% year-on-year increase in new registrations and global recognition as a leader for finance and innovation. Re/think is currently servicing 100+ DIFC-registered structures (particularly funds, other financial services institutions and regulated entities) on a range of matters, from authorizations, regulatory and compliance to accounting and HR consulting.



Similarly, the DMCC has been recognized as the world’s leading flagship freezone (Global #1 Free Zone) for the eighth consecutive year by Financial Times fDI, and a significant number of Re/think’s clients operate from the DMCC – particularly group/family holdings and multi- and single-family offices. The firm also provides those clients the full suite of advisory and outsourced services – including compliance, tax, accounting, HR, and recruitment.



Gregory Shippee, Managing Partner of Re/think commented:

"Re/think has been servicing regulated firms, family offices and family holdings operating across the UAE for a decade, providing a broad, sophisticated suite of services, including regulatory, compliance, tax advisory and outsourced finance and HR consultancy services. Our expansion into the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is a testament to our substantial growth and our dedication to our clients, and we are excited to work even more closely and effectively with our clients, our peers and the regulators.”

Re/think is an award-winning regional multi-service business advisory and outsourced services firm providing accounting, regulatory and compliance, tax and VAT advisory, audit, HR consultancy and recruitment services to regulated firms, multi- and single-family offices, and other operating businesses. Established in the UAE in 2013, the firm has 80 professionals across three offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi providing clients with timely, proactive and customized business solutions from set-up and early development to the latest stages of a business lifecycle.

Re/think partners and senior directors uniquely combine over 50 years of practical regulatory and compliance experience across the UAE financial free zones with an array of ancillary services capabilities, including a tax team familiar with the specific features and needs of proprietary investment firms, family offices and financial regulated firms.

