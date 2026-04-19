The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain is pleased to announce the introduction of the Casper Test for North American applicants seeking entry to its undergraduate medical programme for the 2026–27 academic year, making it the first university in the Middle East to lead such an initiative.

The Casper Test is a situational judgment assessment designed to evaluate applicants’ non-academic attributes essential for success in healthcare professions, including ethical reasoning, communication, empathy and professionalism. Developed through rigorous academic research at the renowned McMaster University (Canada) and delivered in partnership with Acuity Insights, the test provides valuable insights into candidates’ personal and professional qualities.

The introduction of Casper aims to complement the University’s existing admissions framework, forming part of a holistic evaluation alongside academic performance, extracurricular activities and interviews. The initiative supports a balanced, comprehensive review while serving as a differentiating factor, helping to identify candidates whose values and attributes closely align with the demands of modern healthcare practice.

As one of the regional leaders in medical and health sciences education, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is also advancing a strategic collaboration with regional and international partners to adapt this evidence-based assessment for the Gulf Cooperation Council and wider Middle East, strengthening its position at the forefront of innovative, globally aligned admissions practices.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Declan Gaynor, Academic Director of Admissions and Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, said: “By introducing Casper in the admissions process, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain aims to offer North American applicants an additional opportunity to demonstrate their suitability for the medical undergraduate programme beyond traditional academic metrics. This marks a significant step forward in advancing evidence-based and global benchmarked admissions practices for future healthcare professionals.”

This initiative further underscores RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to internationally recognised quality benchmarks, reflecting its positive global outlook toward leading North American and other internationally renowned universities.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

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