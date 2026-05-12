The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain has expanded its regional engagement strategy through a high-level academic visit to Egypt conducted from 3 to 8 May, conducted under the auspices of the Association of Arab Universities.

Led by Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, with the support of Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of the School of Medicine, and Mr Fadi Ghosn, Head of Recognition, Careers and Alumni, the delegation engaged with some of Egypt’s outstanding healthcare and academic institutions, including the Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357, Misr University for Science and Technology (MUST), Ain Shams University and the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (WHO EMRO).

The delegation’s engagements with prominent academic institutions focused on regional collaborations centred around student electives, staff mobility, research partnerships, community engagement initiatives, academic cooperation and potential clinical training pathways.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “Healthcare and medical education are becoming increasingly interconnected across the region. Our visit to Egypt demonstrated that our strong shared ambition among leading institutions is important to develop partnerships that create meaningful academic, clinical and societal impact. We also extend our sincere appreciation to His Excellency Professor Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, for his valuable support and assistance in facilitating this important regional engagement. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is committed to building sustainable collaborations that strengthen research, healthcare education and delivery, student development and regional public health capacity.”

The advancement of discussions with Professor Adham Ismail, Director of Programme Management at WHO EMRO, regarding the planned establishment of a WHO Global Health Centre at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain was a notable achievement. With a proposal to formalise an agreement in June 2026, the initiative would elevate the university’s standing within regional public health education and policy development.

The delegation’s visit to the Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357, internationally recognised as one of the world’s leading paediatric oncology hospitals, was hosted by Professor Sherif Abouelnaga, Chief Executive Officer. Renowned for its community-supported healthcare model, the hospital combines advanced paediatric cancer treatment with pioneering research, medical education and comprehensive family-centred care. Equally notable were the visits to Ain Shams University, one of Egypt’s largest historic public universities, led by Professor Mohamed Diaa Zein El-Abedeen, President of Ain Shams University, and to Misr University for Science and Technology (MUST) led by Professor Hala El Menoufy, Dean of the Faculty of Oral and Dental Medicine and President of Misr University for Science and Technology, as well as the Souad Kafafi University Hospital as MUST’s primary teaching hospital.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s alumni regional impact was highlighted through the presence of Dr Amr Khafagy (Class of 2020), who is currently working as an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Resident in the Orthopaedics and Trauma Department at Souad Kafafi University Hospital.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s mission to Egypt marked a significant step in strengthening regional leadership and collaboration for healthcare education. By building meaningful partnerships with leading Egyptian institutions and advancing discussions with WHO EMRO, the university is committed to shaping the future of medical education, research and healthcare collaboration across the Arab region.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain