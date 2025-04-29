29 April: The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain welcomed Her Excellency Dr Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with Mr Abdulkadir Yaman and Ms Duygu Yagci, Third Secretaries from the Turkish Embassy to its campus.

The meeting featured a presentation by Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director, which showcased the University’s growth and progression within the Kingdom since its inception in 2004. This was followed by a presentation by Professor Stephen Atkin, Head of the School of Postgraduate Studies and Research, which highlighted the University’s ongoing oncology research and the potential for collaborative opportunities with hospitals and universities in Türkiye.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, stated: “We were delighted to welcome Her Excellency Dr Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, to our campus to discuss potential collaborative opportunities. We are committed to fostering avenues for student research and overseas electives, ensuring our students gain valuable international experience and preparing them to become well-rounded professionals who excel in their chosen fields.”

Her Excellency expressed her support for any collaboration efforts and highlighted the opportunity for Turkish students to gain valuable international experience while studying in Bahrain, and further supported plans to establish links with Turkish universities for research and clinical electives.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain strives to expand its international outlook by offering students various opportunities and equipping them with valuable exposure to diverse healthcare environments.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

