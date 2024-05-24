Dubai, UAE - Rayna Tours, the UAE’s leading destination management company, proudly launches an elevated desert escapade at the Rayna Desert Camp with enhanced dining and brand new entertainment shows.



For true adventures, it’s never enough to simply see the desert – one must experience it. Rayna Tours invites guests to go beyond the ordinary desert safari experience and into the journey of discovery, indulgence, and cultural immersion unlike any other.



Rayna Desert Camp is setting new standards for desert experiences with its elevated dining offerings. Guests can choose from a wide selection of dishes, ranging from traditional Middle Eastern delicacies to international favorites and carefully curated culinary delights. Embracing the essence of luxury and authenticity, guests can also indulge in live cooking stations featuring an array of delectable dishes, meticulously prepared to tantalize the taste buds of every discerning traveler.



Rayna Desert Camp also introduces a vibrant array of its newest entertainment options to captivate guests of all ages. Embrace the mystique of ancient traditions with mesmerizing performances such as Sufi Dance, Khaliji Dance, Dabke, Drummers Show, and a spellbinding Fire Show, alongside the alluring artistry of Belly Dance. Enveloped in the enchanting melodies of a Live Oud Player, guests will be transported to a realm of cultural richness and immersive experiences.



“At Rayna Tours, our mission has always been to bring unique and unforgettable experiences to our customers," said Deepak Hiranandani, Chief Commercial Officer at Rayna Tours. "We are committed to continuously refreshing and enhancing our offerings so that every visit to the Rayna Desert Camp offers something new and exciting. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning guest, there’s always a new adventure waiting for you."



With more than a decade of experience in setting the stage for extraordinary desert experiences, Rayna Desert Camp offers different desert safari packages available for bookings year-round. Guests can choose from standard, premium and fully air-conditioned VIP Majlis for the utmost comfort at the end of an adventure-filled day. Guests will also have an option to book astronomy sessions prior to their visit.



With its rich legacy and unwavering commitment to excellence, Rayna Desert Camp remains the ultimate destination for those seeking an authentic desert safari experience in the UAE. Whether you're a resident looking for a weekend getaway or a tourist exploring the wonders of Dubai, a visit to Rayna Desert Camp is an essential part of your journey.